Who Keeps Americans in the Dark?

This is an important and genuine observation by Rosenberg. He suggests that the white nationalists are fully aware that that they are in a battle with ‘the Jews.’ The Jews also seem to acknowledge that they are at war with the White Nationalists and that this broad category includes the American President* who according to the Jewish press took side with the ‘Nazis’.

It seems that the American people are the only ones who are kept in the dark. They seem baffled by this spectacle of hatred that threatens to escalate into a new civil war. The Americans are told by their media that this is a race war: White vs. Black, slavery apologists vs. peace loving liberals, White Lives Matters vs. Black Lives Matter and so on. But if Rosenberg is right and this is a war between ‘the Jews’ and the ‘White Nationalists,’ why do the American media attempts to conceal it?

If you hate racism, as you should, but also brave enough to look for an answer, you may grasp how volatile the situation is. Those who read Jewish history aren’t surprised by the current developments. It has all been building for quite a while.