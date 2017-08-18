Who Keeps Americans in the Dark?

Posted on August 18, 2017 by samivesusu

August 17, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

By Gilad Atzmon

 Earlier this week, senior Tablet magazine writer Yair Rosenberg pointed out in a  Washington Post article that the White nationalists who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia targeted the Jews.  

“ They (the White Nationalists) immediately went after the Jews,” Rosenberg writes. They “chanted anti-Semitic and Nazi slogans, including “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us” — all crafted to cast Jews as foreign interlopers who need to be expunged. The attendees proudly displayed giant swastikas and wore shirts emblazoned with quotes from Adolf Hitler. One banner read, “Jews are Satan’s children.”

This is an important and genuine observation by Rosenberg. He suggests that the white nationalists are fully aware that that they are in a battle with ‘the Jews.’  The Jews also seem to acknowledge that they are at war with the White Nationalists and that this broad category includes the American President* who according to the Jewish press took side with the ‘Nazis’.

It seems that the American people are the only ones who are kept in the dark. They seem baffled by this spectacle of hatred that threatens to escalate into a new civil war. The Americans are told by their media that this is a race war: White vs. Black, slavery apologists vs. peace loving liberals, White Lives Matters vs. Black Lives Matter and so on. But if Rosenberg is right and this is a war between ‘the Jews’ and the ‘White Nationalists,’ why do the American media attempts to conceal it?

If you hate racism, as you should,  but also brave enough to look for an answer, you may grasp how volatile the situation is. Those who read Jewish history aren’t surprised by the current developments. It has all been building for quite a while.

Gilad Atzmon’s book Being In Time: A Post Political Manifesto is available now on: Amazon.co.ukAmazon.com and gilad.co.uk.   

* Jewish Voice for Peace sent an e-mail to its subscribers stating the following:

“The President of the United States just stood at a podium and defended white supremacists.”

The JTA, the ADLYNET and the Forward all repeated the same line of thought – this is a war between ‘White Neo Nazis backed by their apologetic President and the Jews.

