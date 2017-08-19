A day will come when you wait the mediation of the US Embassy in Damascus سيأتيكم يومٌ تنتظرون وساطة السفارة الأميركية بدمشق

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The remaining figures of the fourteenth of March team continue to deny the abject failure of the project which they were a part of it and which they linked their political influence with it, through targeting Syria, its President, and its army over the past years under the lie of self-distance which was the cover for the embroilment in the sabotage of Syria. The discussion cannot continue with the positions of the remaining of this team which assaulted Syria and refused the governmental relationship with it without putting self-distance away and discussing the essence of these positions.

It is undeniable that the beginning was before the crisis in Syria and the war on it at the speech of the Head of the government Saad Al-Hariri while he was taking off his jacket before what was so-called the revolution, suppression, revolutionaries , or the intervention of Hezbollah, and after weeks when he promised not to return to Lebanon but across Damascus Airport ,

Then after years when Saudi Arabia started its war on Yemen he announced his call for the decisive storm in Syria, so this crowd which called the terrorists of Al Nusra and ISIS with revolutionaries cannot hide behind the lie of diapers, baby milk, and self-distance after it was a full partner in the war and its alliance, and after its project has been defeated.

This team lost the war and the opportunity to be in a place that allows it to evade the bill of the defeated, it refused to recognize its loss. So there is no need to remind it of the importance of the relationship with Syria and its national necessity, so let it assume from the position of its leaders’ responsibilities the consequences of its escaping from bearing the responsibility, and let us start with the equations one after the other. In respect of the military equation and the liberation of Juroud Arsal their problem is with the Lebanese army not with us, the army knows what it wants and it will put it on the agenda, so they have to answer it, without anyone of us takes the initiative to find the exits in order to reduce the embarrassment. In the economic issue they want electricity and they want to pay the allowance of developing it, so let them do that according to assets since no one among us will try to facilitate the matters lest that the head of the government or his deputy gets embarrassed, it is easy to number dozens of such of these issues but there is no need to facilitate their exits.

Let the matters pass as supposed, let the team of Syria’s allies take aside and let the self-distance be from the policy of denial and arrogance, nothing debatable will be happened, and the matters will pass normally. Syria does not want this relation, but it will get confused if the Head of the Government accepts to visit it tomorrow. So as long as some of them say that the Syrian government is non-exist, and others say there is no interest of his government to get involved in a relation with the Syrian government, and others say that the return of the displaced can be arranged through the United Nations, so let them follow the way they like, the days are between us.

The war is practically over, and the search is revolving around exits, here the head of the Syrian negotiators of the revolution retires and gets out of the political work, may some Lebanese who got stunned by the international shifts will follow him. The field is witnessing the end of the war, the military of the revolution of Al Mustaqbal Movement and the Lebanese Forces have become ISIS and Al Nusra, or they search for a position among the forces of the national defense under the banner of the Syrian army. It seems that the Lebanese fourteenth of March team wants to wait the opening of the French Embassy and then the American one in Damascus in order to be their mediation for its visit, till that date they will keep saying there is no justification for the visits, so let them wait the Syrian consensus on the mediation, maybe it would be impossible or difficult, so let them wait. The days are to come.

But remember after the summer elections 2018, one of the features of the new government and its Head is the ability to make distinctive Lebanese-Syrian relations, as was stated in Al Taif Accords and in the constitution.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أغسطس 10, 2017

– تواصل بقايا فريق الرابع عشر من آذار حال الإنكار تجاه الفشل الذريع لمشروع كانت جزءاً منه وربطت مصيرها السياسي به استهدف سورية ورئيسها وجيشها خلال السنوات الماضية وتستظلّ بأكذوبة النأي بالنفس التي كانت الغطاء للتورّط بمشروع تخريب سورية. والنقاش لا يستقيم مع المواقف التي تخرج من بقايا هذا الفريق بالتطاول على سورية ورفض العلاقة الحكومية معها، من دون وضع النأي بالنفس جانباً ومناقشة جوهر المواقف، حيث لا يمكن إنكار أنّ البداية كانت قبل أن تبدأ الأزمة في سورية والحرب فيها وعليها، مع خطاب الرئيس سعد الحريري وهو يخلع سترته قبل أن يكون هناك ما يسمّيه ثورة أو قمعاً وثواراً أو تدخلاً لحزب الله،

وبعدها بأسابيع تعهّده بألا يعود إلى لبنان إلا عن طريق مطار دمشق ، وصولاً لما بعد سنوات عندما بدأت السعودية حربها على اليمن بإعلانه التمني والدعوة لعاصفة حزم لسورية، فلا يستطيع هذا الجمع الذي سمّى إرهابيّي النصرة وداعش بالثوار، أن يلتحف اليوم بأكذوبة الحفاضات وحليب الأطفال والنأي بالنفس، وقد كان شريكاً كاملاً في الحرب وحلفها، وقد هزم مشروعها.

– هذا الفريق خسر الحرب ويرفض التسليم بالخسارة ويخسر معها فرصة التموضع في مكان يتيح له التملص من فاتورة المهزومين، فلا حاجة لمساجلته بأهمية العلاقة بسورية، وضرورتها الوطنية وليتحمّل هو من موقع مسؤوليات قادته في الدولة تبعات تخلّفه عن ممارسة المسؤولية، ولنبدأ بالمعادلات واحدة واحدة، في المعادلة العسكرية وتحرير جرود القاع مشكلتهم مع الجيش اللبناني وليست معنا ، فلننسحب من الجدل حول التنسيق العسكري. فالجيش يعلم ما يحتاج وسيضعه على جدول الأعمال وعليهم أن يجيبوه من دون أن يتطوّع أحد منا لإيجاد المخارج المخففة للإحراج، وفي الشأن الاقتصادي يريدون الكهرباء ودفع بدل الاستجرار فليفعلوا ذلك وفق الأصول ولا يتطوعنّ أحد منا لتهوين الأمور كي لا يقع رئيس حكومة او نائبه في الإحراج، وسيكون سهلاً تعداد عشرات القضايا التي تنسّقها وزارات يقف على رأسها وزراء من هذا الفريق ولا حاجة لتسهيل مرورها تحت الطاولة مع كلام كبير فوقها، تحت شعار تخفيف الإحراج.

– لتسِر الأمور كما يُفترض أن تسير، وليقف فريق حلفاء سورية جانباً، وليكن النأي بالنفس فعلاً عن المشاكل الناتجة عن سياسة الإنكار والعنجهية، ولن يحدث ما يستحق الجدل، ولا رفع الصوت وستسير الأمور بشكل طبيعي، وننأى بالبلد عن جدال عقيم، وسورية لا تحتاج هذه العلاقة ، بل يربكها إذا وافق رئيس الحكومة غداً على زيارتها، وقد قال ما قال وفعل ما فعل، فلماذا فتح أبواب لا نعرف إذا كانت نهاياتها مفتوحة أصلاً، وطالما يقول بعضهم إنّ الحكومة السورية غير موجودة، يقول سواه لا مصلحة لحكومته بالتورّط بعلاقة مع الحكومة السورية، ويقول ثالث إنّ النازحين يمكن ترتيب عودتهم عبر الأمم المتحدة، فليسلكوا طرقهم، ويسعوا مسعاهم، والأيام بيننا.

– الحرب انتهت عملياً، والبحث يدور في المخارج. وها هو رئيس مفاوضي ثورة الرابع عشر من آذار السورية يتقاعد ويخرج من العمل السياسي، وقد يتبعه لبنانيون يعيشون مثله الذهول من التحوّلات الدولية، والميدان يعيش إرهاصات النهاية للحرب، وعسكريّو ثورة تيار المستقبل والقوات اللبنانية صاروا دواعش أو نصرة، أو يبحثون عن موقع في قوات الدفاع الوطني تحت لواء الجيش السوري، ويبدو أنّ فريق الرابع عشر من آذار اللبناني يريد أن ينتظر حتى تفتح السفارة الفرنسية وبعدها الأميركية في دمشق وتتولى الوساطة لهم لزيارتها، وسيبقون حتى ذلك التاريخ يقولون لا مبرّر للزيارات، فدعوهم ينتظرون، موافقة سورية على الوساطة، قد تكون مستحيلة للبعض، وصعبة للبعض الآخر، فلينتظروا ما شاؤوا، والأيام مقبلة.

– لكنْ، تذكّروا بعد انتخابات صيف 2018 سيكون من مواصفات الحكومة الجديدة ورئيسها القدرة على إقامة علاقات لبنانية سورية مميّزة، كما ورد في اتفاق الطائف الذي تحبّونه نصاً وروحاً، وفي الدستور الذي تتحدّثون عنه صبحاً ومساءً.

