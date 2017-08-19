Lebanese Army Chief Announces Start of Operation against ISIL on Syria Border,

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Lebanese army chief, General Joseph Aoun announced on Saturday the start of an operation against Takfiri ISIL group near the Syrian border in the outskirts of Al-Qaa and Ras Baalbek.

“In the name of Lebanon, in the name of kidnapped Lebanese soldiers, in the name of martyrs of the army, I announce the launch of ‘Fajr al-Joroud Operation’ in the outskirts of Ras Baalbek and al-Qaa (towns),” General Aoun said in a statement.

Al-Manar correspondent said that as soon as General Aoun announced that the offensive has started, the Lebanese army artillery pounded ISIL positions in the outskirts of the two towns.

Local media also reported that shortly after the announcement, President Michel Aoun arrived at the Defense Ministry in Yarze east of Beirut to follow up on the operation.

Source: Lebanese media

Hezbollah announced on Saturday the start of an anti-ISIL operation in Western Qalamoun, near the border with Lebanon.

The operation coincides with the offensive launched by the Lebanese army against the Takfiri group near the border with Syria. It is aimed at the Lebanese army in the battle against terrorists.

In a statement released by Hezbollah’s Military Media Center, the Islamic Resistance announced the start of the operation:

“In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Victory cometh only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise (Al-Isra’- 8)

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

Keeping our promise of wiping out terrorism which has been threatening our country, the Islamic Resistance alongside with the Syrian Arab Army, have kicked off ‘If You revert, We Shall Revert’ Operation to liberate Western Qalamoun barrens from ISIL terrorists.”

Source: Hezbollah Military Media Center

On Friday, Hezbollah fighters captured Sha’abat Yuness heights, Harf Wadi al-Dib, Sha’abat al-Mahbas, al-Awlah, Harf al-Hasheshat and Qurnat al-hasheshat between Jurod al-Jarajir and Jurod Asral on the Syrian-Lebanese border, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria.

Moreover, Syrian warplanes conducted over 20 airstrikes on ISIS positions and fortifications in Qarnat al-Shlube, Mira and Martabiah crossings, and al-Zamrani area in Jurod Qarah and al-Jarajir in Western Qalamoun.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army Intelligence discovered a large weapons and ammunition cache left behind by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Wadi Humaid area in Jurod Arsal. The sized weapons and ammunition included many MILAN and Malyutka anti-tank guided missiles and dozens of M79 Osa and RGPG-29 rounds.

So far, ISIS-linked news agencies have not mentioned anything about the situation on the Syrian-Lebanese border. Furthermore, ISIS fighters have not launched any attack against Lebanese forces so far.

This may mean that the rela number of ISIS members in the border area is much less than it has been expected.

The Lebanese Army is still preparing to launch its own attack on ISIS in Ras Balbak and Jurod Al-Qa’a. Many reports, claimed that Lebanese Army soldiers are now under training by US Special Operation Forces service members.

The seized weapons:

The Hezbollah advance:

