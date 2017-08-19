Police Stand-Downs When Violence Erupts at Protests: Are We Starting to See a Pattern Here?

It happened in Berkeley back in February; it happened in Charlottesville last weekend; and it happened in Durham, North Carolina just this past Monday–police standing by doing nothing as protestors engage in acts of violence and vandalism. Another famous case took place at a Trump rally in San Jose, California in June of last year in which a mob attacked Trump supporters attending the rally. Some of the Trump supporters have filed a lawsuit charging the San Jose Police with failure to act. The attorney representing them is interviewed by Tucker Carlson in the video above.

The young woman who got hit with eggs at the San Jose rally last year is named Rachel Casey. Here is a bit from an article about her published by Breitbart in October 2016–just a few months after the incident took place:

When asked to describe what happened to her that fateful evening when the progressive protesters targeted her with eggs and other violent tactics, Casey portrayed a horrific scene. “When they started following me, I guess at that time I felt no fear at all,” she said. “I just turned around and I flexed my arms and I showed them the Trump name on the back of my jersey. It made them more mad and I had more things thrown at me, more eggs, a tomato hit me in the head, somebody threw a water bottle at me — a couple of them. It happened so fast, and it must have been an adrenaline rush because I did not know I was smiling until I saw videos of me afterwards.” She continued, “I knew that if I was to touch one of them or I was to grab one of the flags they were waving in my face that they would have attacked me or beaten me with those flag poles that were metal. I just kept a straight face, I don’t know how. I just knew if I touched one of them I would get hurt. Luckily someone let me in that hotel, finally, someone finally opened the door.” Casey also told Breitbart News that her reaction to the Project Veritas video is that it confirmed what she suspected all along. “I actually was not surprised because, when I saw those people, it was a mob,” Casey said. “They just looked like someone paid them to be there. They were not like normal protestors. It was a group, and they were kind of young. I had thought from the beginning because of Craiglist ads I had seen myself, Craiglist ads saying, hey we will pay you this or that to go protest this rally. I was not surprised at all and it just shows the proof now. That was something we were trying to figure out with the whole class-action lawsuit in San Jose. You know, who was behind all that stuff because someone was. I believe they were paid to come attack Trump supporters.”

How does one go about starting a riot and blaming it on white males? Greg Bacon offers an answer:

First, contact a company run by Adam SWART, called, “Crowds on Demand” that supplies all the actors thugs one needs to stir things up–This kind of business must do well, since they’re located in one of the richest communities in the USA, Beverly Hills, CA. Adam will post ads looking for actors thugs in outlets like “Craigslist” offering actors thugs $25 bucks an hour to stir things up, like in Charlottesville.

The post goes on to quote an actual ad that appeared on Craigslist. Click here to view.

Perhaps now we are getting an inkling of an understanding of why police seem to be standing down so often these days.

Back in the old days when leftists were genuine leftists–that is to say when we protested such things as wars or global trade deals–the police were not nearly so bashful. If you were participating in a march, the slightest little infraction, such as venturing off the sidewalk into the street, could get you arrested. A favorite police tactic back then was to allow a protest march to proceed up a city street until, at a pre-designated point, the cops would suddenly lay a trap–by sealing off the block at either end and simply mass-arresting everyone caught inside. It wasn’t uncommon for 200 or so people to be loaded in paddy wagons and hauled off to jail.

Funny how we don’t seem to see the police doing things like this any more.