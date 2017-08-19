Saarwellingen Jazz Workshop/Festival – German TV’s report

Posted on August 19, 2017

August 18, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Our annual music gathering in Saarwellingen was a great success. We packed the room night after night. We had many new students and some new teachers. For some of us this workshop  is a very consuming and demanding  job, yet a precious time. I am proud to be the art director of this project – it feels like a family gathering. I would like to use this opportunity to thank the team, Conni, Gudrun, the students, the community and the many supportive music lovers.

Gilad

