Suheil 'The Tiger' al-Hassan Receives Award Weapon From Russian Head of General Staff (Video)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Brigadier General Suheil ‘The Tiger’ al-Hassan, Commander of the Syrian Arab Army Tiger Forces, has received an award weapon from Head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, at the Hmeymim air base.

The Tiger Forces commander has also received a grateful letter from Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoygu.

Al-Hassan commanded an air landing operation and the liberation of El-Kder and the nearby area earlier this week.

“For the successful offensive along the Euphrates river, for participation in the liberation of the strategically important settlement Sukhna, as well as for command of the landing and the liberation of El-Kder, the Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu awards you for the courage,” the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Gerasimov in a statement.

On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army and its allies made large gains against ISIS terorirsts in the province of Homs and now are working to neutralize a large ISIS grouping in the area of Uqayrabat. This became possible due to the successful air landing operation in El-Kder and the liberation of Sukhna.

More about the Tiger Forces:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Russia, Syrian Army, Syrian Resistance, War on Syria |