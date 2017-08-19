Syrian Army, Hezbollah split ISIL’s Lebanese border pocket, terrorists besieged

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah are rolling through the dense mountainous region along the Lebanese border, today, liberating several sites from the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization. Syrian Army Republican Guard units and Hezbollah commandos began the day by liberating much of the Jarajeer Barrens, paving the way for their entry into the strategic Qarah Barrens that are located at the northern tip of the Qalamoun Mountains. Not long after entering the Qarah Barrens, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah liberated a number of sites along the Lebanese border, including the Mosul Point that overlooks the Zamrani Crossing. As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah have imposed fire control over the Lebanese border, splitting up the Islamic State’s Qalamoun pocket after less than 48 hours of intense fighting.

On Saturday, Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched the “Operation If ye revert, We shall revert” to liberate the Western Qalamoun region from ISIS terrorists at the Syrian-Lebanese border.

According to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria, the SAA and Hezbollah captured the following areas in Jorud Qara and Jorud al-Jarajir in the Western Qalamoun region: Wadi Massud, -Wadi Abu-Khadir, Sha’abat Surur, Qabr al-Arsali, Khirbat al-Ayilah, Harf Wadi farah heights, Ras Sha’abat al-Magharah, Qurnat Shumes, the Khanjar roundabout, Saha’abat al-Sauki, the Wadi Khanjar roundabout, Shumies al-Zamrani, the Thanayah al-Hariq height, the Abu Khadej height, Shaluf al-Zamrani.

Furthermore, Hezbollah and the SAA captured the strategic Mosul mount in the Jurod al-Brig area. The SAA and Hezbollah also captured the Zamrani crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

At least 3 ISIS fighters have surrendered to Hezbollah and the SAA in the Western Qalamoun region so far. One of them is the ISIS field commander in al-Zamrani area, Ahmad Wahid al-Abd.

From its side, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) launched “Operation Dawn of Jorud” to capture Ras Balbak and al-Qa’a areas. LAF spokesperson Nazih Jurais announced that the LAF captured 30 square kilometers from ISIS and killed 20 ISIS fighters so far.

On Saturday also, LAF General Ali Qansuh revealed that there are at least 600 ISIS fighters on the Syrian-Lebanese border controlling 120 square kilometers from Ras Balbak to Western Qalamoun. Moreover, Qansuh denied any coordination between the LAF and the SAA.

Lebanese sources claimed that many ISIS fighters surrendered to the LAF in Ras Balbak. Sources also claimed that the Lebanese Intelligence may have found the bodies of LAF soldiers executed who been by ISIS in 2014, this claimed is yet to be confirmed by Lebanese officials.

Speculation even appeared that 200 ISIS members have surrendered. However, no video or photo evidence has appeared to confirm these claims.

