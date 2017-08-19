Syrian Army, Hezbollah split ISIL’s Lebanese border pocket, terrorists besieged

By  Leith Fadel
 –

19/08/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Two days before the Lebanese Army began their offensive in the Ras Ba’albak region, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah kick-started a massive operation to clear the western slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains from the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists occupying this part of the Lebanese border.

In a matter of two days, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah have liberated a large chunk of the Jarajeer Barrens, killing and wounding scores of Islamic State militants that are flanked from three different sides.

On Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard and Hezbollah continued their large-scale operation, liberating the imperative Abu Khadeir and Mass’oud valleys that are located along the Lebanese border with Syria.

Following this advance, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah pushed deeper into ISIL-occupied lands, taking control of several areas, including Sha’abat Srour, Qabr Al-‘Arsali, Khirbat Al-‘Aylat, Abu Khadeij Point, and Shalouf Point.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah now have fire control over the Lebanese border after taking control over the Shalouf Point that overlooks the Zamrani Crossing.

By  Leith Fadel
 –

19/08/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah are rolling through the dense mountainous region along the Lebanese border, today, liberating several sites from the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization.

Syrian Army Republican Guard units and Hezbollah commandos began the day by liberating much of the Jarajeer Barrens, paving the way for their entry into the strategic Qarah Barrens that are located at the northern tip of the Qalamoun Mountains.

Not long after entering the Qarah Barrens, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah liberated a number of sites along the Lebanese border, including the Mosul Point that overlooks the Zamrani Crossing.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah have imposed fire control over the Lebanese border, splitting up the Islamic State’s Qalamoun pocket after less than 48 hours of intense fighting.

HEZBOLLAH, LEBANESE ARMY, SYRIAN ARMY LAUNCHED FINAL PUSH AGAINST ISIS AT SYRIAN-LEBANESE BORDER

19.08.2017

On Saturday, Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched the “Operation If ye revert, We shall revert” to liberate the Western Qalamoun region from ISIS terrorists at the Syrian-Lebanese border.

According to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria, the SAA and Hezbollah captured the following areas in Jorud Qara and Jorud al-Jarajir in the Western Qalamoun region: Wadi Massud, -Wadi Abu-Khadir, Sha’abat Surur, Qabr al-Arsali, Khirbat al-Ayilah, Harf Wadi farah heights, Ras Sha’abat al-Magharah, Qurnat Shumes, the Khanjar roundabout, Saha’abat al-Sauki, the Wadi Khanjar roundabout, Shumies al-Zamrani, the Thanayah al-Hariq height, the Abu Khadej height, Shaluf al-Zamrani.

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army, Syrian Army Launched Final Push Against ISIS At Syrian-Lebanese Border (Videos, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army, Syrian Army Launched Final Push Against ISIS At Syrian-Lebanese Border (Videos, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army, Syrian Army Launched Final Push Against ISIS At Syrian-Lebanese Border (Videos, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army, Syrian Army Launched Final Push Against ISIS At Syrian-Lebanese Border (Videos, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army, Syrian Army Launched Final Push Against ISIS At Syrian-Lebanese Border (Videos, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Hezbollah, Lebanese Army, Syrian Army Launched Final Push Against ISIS At Syrian-Lebanese Border (Videos, Photos)

Click to see the full-size image

Furthermore, Hezbollah and the SAA captured the strategic Mosul mount in the Jurod al-Brig area. The SAA and Hezbollah also captured the Zamrani crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

At least 3 ISIS fighters have surrendered to Hezbollah and the SAA in the Western Qalamoun region so far. One of them is the ISIS field commander in al-Zamrani area, Ahmad Wahid al-Abd.

From its side, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) launched “Operation Dawn of Jorud” to capture Ras Balbak and al-Qa’a areas. LAF spokesperson Nazih Jurais announced that the LAF captured 30 square kilometers from ISIS and killed 20 ISIS fighters so far.

On Saturday also, LAF General Ali Qansuh revealed that there are at least 600 ISIS fighters on the Syrian-Lebanese border controlling 120 square kilometers from Ras Balbak to Western Qalamoun. Moreover, Qansuh denied any coordination between the LAF and the SAA.

Rafael @RafaelBabikian
Replying to @RafaelBabikian

Some more photos from Operation  / pic.twitter.com/PS88epYZgS

Rafael @RafaelBabikian

Lebanese sources claimed that many ISIS fighters surrendered to the LAF in Ras Balbak. Sources also claimed that the Lebanese Intelligence may have found the bodies of LAF soldiers executed who been by ISIS in 2014, this claimed is yet to be confirmed by Lebanese officials.

Speculation even appeared that 200 ISIS members have surrendered. However, no video or photo evidence has appeared to confirm these claims.

Lana Medawar 

@MedawarLana

اللواء  للميادين نت: موكب للأمن العام اللبناني توجه إلى  بمواكبة الصليب الأحمر و  في مهمة سيعلن عنها لاحقاً
14:08 – 19 Aug 2017Twitter Ads information and privacy
 Many sources expected that the operations against ISIS on the Syrian-Lebanese borders won’t last long as ISIS fighters there are poorly armed, and unwilling just like Haya’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters in Arsal area before.

