Syrian Army Liberated Key Humaymah Village From ISIS Near Iraqi Border

On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies recaptured the strategic Humaymah village from ISIS west of the T-2 station in the eastern Homs countryside near the Iraqi border, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria. The SAA started removing IEDs and mines that had been planted by ISIS fighters in the village.
Moreover, the SAA capture several strategic positions east of al-Sha’aer mount in the eastern Homs countryside.
SAA artillery units killed several ISIS fighters, and destroyed many vehicles of ISIS east of Sukhnah town, and in al-Mushirfah al-Janubiah and Abu Qatur villages, according to the SAA.
On August 19, the ISIS-linked Amaq news agency claimed that ISIS fighters destroyed a bulldozer of the SAA near Humaymah village. Moreover, Amaq claimed that many Syrian soldiers were killed or injured after an ISIS VBIED attacked a SAA position around Humaymah.
In the eastern Hama countryside, the SAA captured al-Dukhilah al-Janubiah, al-Dukhilah al-Shimaliah, Um Hartian villages and several strategic heights south of Um Hartian village.
The SAA and its allies will launch a more powerful attack on ISIS positions in eastern Hama soon, according to pro-government sources.
Hezbollah and Syrian Army Storming Hmaime Town in Homs southeastern Countryside
August 20, 2017
Hezbollah Military Media Center circulated a video which shows how the Resistance fighters and the Syrian army units stormed Hmaime town in Homs southeastern countryside.
The video shows Hezbollah fighters and the Syrian army units striking some ISIL terrorists’ posts in the town before controlling them and confiscating the remnants of the takfiri militants.
Related Videos
Related News
- VIDEO: Syrian Army close to liberating strategic east Homs town
- Syrian Army Liberated 3 More Villages In Eastern Hama (Map)
- Syrian Army Enters Key ISIS-held Strong Point Near Iraqi Border (Photos, Video)
- Syrian Army advances against ISIS is east Homs
- 40 Civilians Killed With Single US-led Coalition Airstrike In Raqqa City
- Lebanese Army Liberates Jabal Al-Kheshin, Undergoes Demining Operations in Northeastern Ouskirts (Updated)
- Hezbollah, Syrian Army Advance in Western Qalamoun
- الجيش السوري يحرّر 9 آلاف كلم مربع على اتجاهات أرياف الرقة وحماة وحمص
- وحدات من الجيش العربي السوري تطبق الحصار على مجموعة كبيرة من إرهابيي (داعش) في عقيربات بريف سلمية الشرقي
- حزب الله: الجيش السوري والمقاومة يسيران نحو نصر جديد
- على الحدود اللبنانية السورية…ماذا ينتظر المسلحين في جرود قارة ورأس بعلبك؟…بقلم نضال حمادة
- Iraq Begins Battle to Retake Tal Afar, ISIL Bastion near Mosul
- Review: ISIS Attack And Alleged US-led Airstrikes Against Popular Mobilization Units In al-Jamouna Area At Syrian-Iraqi Border
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, ISIL, Syrian Army, War on Syria | Tagged: Homs |
Leave a Reply