Syrian Commander: Army to Continue Battle in Qalamoun until Killing Last ISIL Terrorist

The commander was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Nashrah news website as saying that fierce clashes are underway in Qalamoun

He added that the army and Lebanese resistance forces have regained control of many regions and passageways, including Martabiyeh, Mira and al-Zamarani.

“The operations will continue until the ISIL terrorists are killed or surrender,” the commander underlined.

Military sources reported earlier today that the Syrian Army troops and the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters pushed ISIL back from more than 85 percent of the heights in Western Qalamoun region in the first day of their joint anti-terrorism operation codenamed “If You Return We Will Return Again”.

The sources said that the army units and Hezbollah fighters, backed up by artillery and missile units, stormed ISIL’s defense lines from the Northern, Eastern and Southern directions along the border with Lebanon and managed to drive terrorists out of 87 percent of Western Qalamoun with total area of 155sq/km.

The army soldiers and Hezbollah took control of three passageways of al-Zamarani, Abu Hadij and Zahar Ali and strategic Abu Khadij heights overlooking al-Jarajeer field, Mas’oud canyon and Abu Khazir region, they added.

The sources went on to say that the pro-government forces imposed control over the heights near the town of al-Barij, Sha’ab al-Hasn peak, al-Samaqiyat region, al-Arqoub region, Khirbet al-Istanbul, Haqab al-Rawashena, Darvish fields and Sisiyan field after hours of non-stop clashes with terrorists in the Eastern part of the mountainous region.

The army and Hezbollah also liberated the heights of Qarna al-Shalouf, al-Mahbas cave, al-Maqara cave, Harf al-Dab canyon and Yunis caves in the Southern part of the mountainous region at border.

Related Videos