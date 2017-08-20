Throwing rocks is illegal in israel, unless you are jewish

Israel passes ‘minimum sentence’ for stone-throwers – Al Jazeera

Israel allows lethal force on stone throwers: report

Video: Israeli soldiers throw stones at Palestinian children

Ma’an – August 19, 2017

HEBRON (Ma’an) — A group of Israeli settlers from the infamously extremist Kiryat Arba settlement in the southern occupied West Bank threw rocks at several Palestinian homes in Hebron city on Friday night — the latest in a marked increase of settler attacks on Palestinians in the district.

Jamal Seifan, a resident of the area, said that Israeli settlers threw rocks at his house and houses belonging to Said Daana, Jamil Seifan, and Abd al-Hay Seifan.

Seifin added that rock-throwing at Palestinian homes and assaults committed by settlers on Palestinians in the neighborhoods of Jaber, Wadi al-Nasara, and al-Salaymeh in Hebron city have seen a sharp increase in recent weeks, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays during Shabbat.

The attacks, Seifin said, were all carried out “under the eyes of the Israeli police and soldiers,” who have consistently failed to protect the local Palestinians.

An Israeli police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of international law.

According to UN documentation, there were a total of 107 reported settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 2016, with 81 attacks being reported since the beginning of 2017.

Many Palestinian activists and rights groups have accused Israel of fostering a “culture of impunity” for Israeli settlers and soldiers committing violent acts against Palestinians.

Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years, according to Israeli NGO Yesh Din.

Meanwhile, Palestinians allegedly or actually committing any attacks on Israelis are often shot dead at the scene, in what rights groups have deemed “extrajudicial executions,” or face long prison sentences.