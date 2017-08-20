Who Was Behind the Barcelona and Cambrils Attacks? Can We Trust the Official Reports? Update

9pm, ISIS speaks out

“Islamic State claims responsibility for the attack.

Using the group’s Amaq news agency, Isis claims the perpetrators of the attack are “soldiers of the Islamic State”, but this has not yet been verified. Claims of responsibility by Isis do not necessarily mean there is a direct connection between attackers and the terrorist group.”

QC: ISIS was behind the attacks. It was an act of retribution against the West. The media in chorus –quoting authoritative sources– claims that the choice of Las Ramblas was “part of a strategy on the part of ISIS to target popular destinations in major cities across Europe”. “We know these people [ISIS militants] go for trophies; they go for iconic sites,” said Anthony Glees, director of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham.” (CBC, August 18, 2017)

Reports state without a shred of evidence that the ISIS claimed responsibility and that the attack in Barcelona was carried out by “soldiers of the Islamic State” against “countries participating in the coalition against the ISIS in Syria and Iraq (CBC, August 18, 2017). An absurd proposition: It was the Syrian government SAA forces with the support of Russia and Iran which drove ISIS rebels out of Syria. And Russia is not the target of acts of retribution led by ISIS.

The US-led counterterrorism operation initiated by Obama in 2014 was not meant to go after the ISIS. Quite the opposite: the coalition was killing civilians while providing covert support including weapons to the ISIS.

What the media fails to acknowledge is that the ISIS is a construct of US intelligence, namely an “intelligence asset” which is supported, trained and financed covertly by Washington and its allies including Turkey and Saudi Arabia, UK, France and Israel. There is ample documentation on this issue.

The link between the intelligence services of Western governments and Al Qaeda affiliated terror organizations is crucial and cannot be denied. An understanding of who was behind the attacks must necessarily address the issue of the “State sponsorship” of terrorism.

9.30pm, second suspect arrested

A second unnamed suspect is confirmed as arrested, according to Catalonia’s regional president, Carles Puigdemont.

The police official Josep Lluis Trapero says the second man was born in the Spanish territory of Melilla in northern Morocco, and was arrested in Alcanar, the site of Wednesday’s house explosion.

Friday, 1am, Cambrils

Police kill four alleged terrorists, and injure one, after they carry out a second attack in the coastal town of Cambrils.

Police say the attackers drove an Audi A3 car into pedestrians, injuring six civilians and one police officer.

The Associated Press reports that police said that attackers were wearing what appeared to be explosive belts.

4am, injury toll

The injured suspect in Cambrils dies, bringing the number of dead suspects to five.

Police say one of the injured civilians is in a critical condition and is in hospital.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn contradicts earlier reports about the roadblock in Sant Just Desvern. He says the man, who was the owner of the car, was not driving and was in the passenger seat. He was not killed by police but rather, was stabbed to death.

Forn said a connection to the other attacks was a possibility, and that a hunt was under way to find the person who drove the car to the roadblock.

The injured suspect is dead. How did he die. Was he granted first aid? Was the injured suspect killed by the police?

8.30am, third arrest

Catalonian police say they have arrested a third suspect in connection with the attacks, in Ripoll, where Driss Oukabir had been arrested on Thursday.

9.45am, suspected van driver identified

Spanish police identify 18-year-old Moussa Oukabir as the suspected driver of the van used in Las Ramblas attack, according to reports in Spanish media.

Oukabir is understood to be the younger brother of Driss Oukabir, the man arrested in Ripoll on Thursday. Driss Oukabir is reported to have told police that his identity documents were stolen before they were used to rent the van.

It should be noted that Driss Oukabir went to the police station and told them he was not involved, claiming that his ID had been stolen and used by the terrorists.

Driss’s younger brother Moussa is the suspected driver. What does this suggest. Did Moussa steal his brother’s ID? Did Driss know, when he went to the police that his brother was involved? Or did Moussa steal his brother’s ID as a means to renting the van? If Driss had known that his brother Moussa was involved, would he have gone to the police.

Missing ID or Passport

Driss’ ID was found near the attack in Barcelona.

What is important to point out is that in five previous terror attacks including Manchester, Berlin, Nice, London, New York, a passport or ID was found by the police authorities. In most cases the alleged suspect was known to the authorities.

Is there a pattern? The ID papers of the suspect are often left behind, discovered by police in the wake of a terrorist attack.

Moreover, according to government and media reports pertaining these five previous cases, the suspects were without exception linked to an Al Qaeda affiliated entity.

None of these terror suspects survived. Dead men do not talk.

In the case of Barcelona, the ID of Driss Oukabir was found at the site of the Barcelona attack. In the case of the tragic events in Manchester (May 2017), the bankcard of the alleged suicide bomber Salman Abedi was found in his pocket in the wake of the explosion.

Moussa Oukabir was killed. His brother Driss Oukabir is still alive and formally under police protection.

11.30am Overall death toll rises to 14

Police say a Spanish woman has died of injuries sustained in the Cambrils attack, taking the overall toll to 14.

12.40pm, fourth arrest

Spanish media report that a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the attacks

Friday afternoon, suspects reportedly sought

The Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia reported late on Friday afternoon that the police were hunting four suspects aged 17, 18, 22, and 24. It named them as Moussa Oukabir – the suspect thought to have driven the van along Las Ramblas – Mohamed Hychami, Younes Abouyaaqoub, and Said Aallaa. All live in or close to the Catalonian town of Ripoll.

See update at top of article. These suspects were shot dead including Moussa Oukabir.

All the suspects have been killed. No testimony, no controversy, the suspects are terrorists. As in previous terror attacks in Western Europe, almost without exception, all the suspects are shot dead by police.