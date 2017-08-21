The World Civil War: Will ISIS win or will be defeated? حرب أهلية عالمية: داعش ينتصر أم ينهزم؟ Video added

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The international scene does not seem promising as long as the political leaderships of the active and the ruling countries live in a state of alienation from reality. The first superpower which has political, economic, and military control in the world is headed by a white racist who talks in a language that bears the responsibility of more cracks in the humanitarian relationships between the ethnics, colors, and religions. In Europe, where there is the Islamic extremism which has the dark skin versus the Christian extremism which has white and blond skin, and where the black and the blue eyes become the criterion for belonging, dignity and later the death, the reluctant political leaderships rule and flatter the relations with the Gulf governments the source of extremism and atonement on one hand, and with the right –wing extremism in their countries with electoral considerations on the other hand. With the knowledge of these political leaderships the scenes of the opposite mobilization for a civil war are organized. They turn along with their security services into statistical system for victims and denouncing crimes. While in the Islamic rich capable countries, the center of rule is distributed between a sponsor of Wahhabism the origin of takfiri schools in Saudi Arabia and the reference of the Muslim Brotherhood between Ankara and Doha where the media, money, fatwas, mosques turn into schools for sending more of terrorists. In the poor and upper middle-class countries the wars are under ashes, the power is controlled by governments that most of them do not have solutions for the problems of the national independence or attitudes towards the major issues at their forefront Palestine, or plans of development that combat the poverty and ignorance and grant the priority to the security. Therefore thousands of them flee to the west coasts in search for better life, later they become under the pressure of the racist attraction and then fuel for the next war.

It is no longer possible to confine the search of the global security with the fate of ISIS, Al Nusra, and Al-Qaeda organization in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt and Libya. The whole world turns into open battlefield where an army does not meet an army or security with terrorism but a white extremist kills the innocent ordinary people from the black or the Muslims, versus Black Muslim extremist kills good simple people of blue eyes. This is the unfair war in its two aspects; its victims are ordinary people. In this war only the racists and the takifiris celebrate their victory by the blood of victims through absorbing new waves of angry people who are similar to them and mobilize them as new soldiers in their unjust war. After every killing of innocents by the Takfiri of ISIS and Al-Qaeda they crowd tens and hundreds of the while Christians of Europe and America to the ranks of the new Nazis and racists, and after every killing that targets the Muslims and the Black in Britain and America they crowd tens and hundreds to the ranks of Al-Qaeda and its supporters and those who celebrate the joy of their criminal operations.

The world turns into dramatic theatre where victims kill other victims by turning around the killers, supporting them, and rejoicing the crime against the innocents and considering it a revenge of victims of similar crime unless a miracle happens. The world will move during few years to more difficult and complicate stage, we will witness during it mutual arming and the spontaneous sort of people by avoiding colors, the share of residence and work in the same areas in search for security and dignity, then it will be easy to see the closure of the districts by night in front of the other color as an enemy, and later closing the districts in front of the police for the sake of the mutual self-security, along with arming that will be followed by raising the opposite barricades. So neither Paris nor London nor Brussels, nor Amsterdam, nor Berlin, nor New York nor Chicago will be away from it. When the spark of this open war breaks out the wise will wake up where the hypocrisy will control the situation, and they will move electorally towards the culture of the white racism and towards the Wahhabism and the Muslim Brotherhood for interest and financial considerations, so maybe today they will be aware that unless there is firmness in confronting these two extremisms, and unless the banners of the civil just protecting country are raised the people in all the world will wake up to discover lately that they turned this beautiful planet into unviable place.

Those who prepare themselves to celebrate the victory on ISIS, they prepare for it and for Al-Qaeda the opportunity of celebrating a joint victory with the White racists against humanity, rationality, civilization, and the victory of death over life.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– لا يبدو المشهد الدولي مبشّراً بالخير، طالما أنّ القيادة السياسية لدول فاعلة وحاكمة تعيش بغربة عن الواقع. فالدولة العظمى الممسكة بالدفة السياسية والاقتصادية والعسكرية الأولى في العالم، يتربّع على رأسها عنصري أبيض يتحدّث بلغة تتحمّل مسؤولية إنتاج المزيد من التصدّع في جدار العلاقات الإنسانية بين الأعراق والألوان والأديان، وفي أوروبا حيث ينمو التطرفان الإسلامي الأسمر اللون والبشرة، ومقابله التطرف المسيحي الأبيض والأشقر، وتصير العيون السوداء والعيون الزرقاء معياراً للانتماء والهوية ولاحقاً للموت، تحكم قيادات سياسية متردّدة تجامل العلاقات بالحكومات الخليجية مصدّرة التطرف والتكفير من جهة وبالتطرف اليميني في بلادها بحسابات انتخابية، وتتمّ تحت أعينها مشاهد التعبئة المتقابلة لحرب أهلية لا تبقي ولا تَذَر، وهي تتحوّل مع أجهزتها الأمنية إلى جهاز إحصاء للضحايا وتنديد بالجريمة، وفي الدول الإسلامية الغنية والقادرة يتوزّع مركز الحكم بين راعٍ للوهابية منشأ مدارس التكفير في السعودية، ومرجعية الإخوان المسلمين بين أنقرة والدوحة، حيث الإعلام والمال والفتاوى والمساجد تتحوّل مدارس لتخريج المزيد من الإرهابيين، وفي الدول الفقيرة والمتوسطة الحال، حروب تحت الرماد تمسك بالسلطة حكومات لا تملك في أغلبها حلولاً لمشاكل الاستقلال الوطني ولا وقوفاً على خط القضايا الكبرى وفي مقدّمتها فلسطين، ولا خطط تنمية ومكافحة للفقر والجهل، وتمنح الأولوية للإمساك بالأمن، فتنزح منها ألوف نحو سواحل الغرب بحثاً عن حياة أفضل بداية، لتصير تحت ضغط الاستقطاب العنصري لاحقاً وقوداً للحرب الآتية.

– لم يعُد ممكناً حصر البحث بالأمن العالمي بمصير داعش والنصرة وتنظيم القاعدة في سورية ولبنان والعراق وأفغانستان ومصر وليبيا، فقد تحوّل العالم كله ساحة حرب مفتوحة، لا يتقابل فيها جيش مع جيش، أو أمن مع إرهاب، بل يقوم متطرف أبيض بقتل الناس العاديين الأبرياء الطيبين من السود أو المسلمين، ومقابله يقوم متطرف أسمر مسلم بقتل الناس الطيبين البسطاء من ذوي العيون الزرقاء. وهذه الحرب الظالمة بوجهيها، ضحاياها هم الناس بكلّ ما تتسع له الكلمة من معانٍ وأبعاد. وفي هذه الحرب وحدهم العنصريون والتكفيريون يحتفلون بتبادل أنخاب دماء الضحايا بنصرهم، المتمثل باستيعاب موجات جديدة من الغاضبين من أبناء جلدتهم وتطويعهم جنوداً جدداً في حربهم الظالمة، فكلّ عملية قتل لأبرياء على يد تكفيري من داعش والقاعدة تضخّ العشرات والمئات من المسيحيين البيض في أوروبا وأميركا إلى صفوف النازيين الجدد والعنصريين. وكلّ عملية قتل تستهدف المسلمين والسود في بريطانيا وأميركا تضخ المئات والآلاف إلى صفوف القاعدة ومريديها ومؤيديها والمحتفلين بفرح بعملياتها الإجرامية.

– يتحوّل العالم مسرحاً درامياً مرّ الطعم والمذاق، الضحايا يقتلون الضحايا، بالتفافهم حول القتلة وتأييدهم، واحتفالهم فرحاً بوقوع الجريمة بحق الأبرياء واعتبارها انتقاماً لضحايا جريمة مماثلة وقعت بحق ضحايا آخرين، وما لم تحدث معجزة، يذهب العالم بأعين مفتوحة خلال سنوات قليلة لمرحلة أصعب وأعقد، سنشهد خلالها التسلّح المتقابل والفرز السكاني العفوي، بتفادي اللونين تشارك السكن والعمل في أماكن واحدة بحثاً عن الأمن والكرامة، وبعدها سيكون سهلاً رؤية إغلاق الأحياء ليلاً أمام اللون الآخر كعدو، ولاحقاً إغلاق الأحياء بوجه الشرطة لحساب أمن ذاتي متقابل، وسريان حمّى التسلح يتبعها ارتفاع متاريس متقابلة، لن تكون لا باريس ولا لندن ولا بروكسل ولا أمستردام ولا برلين ولا نيويورك وشيكاغو بمنأى عنها. وعندما تندلع شرارة هذه الحرب المفتوحة على الموت بلا حساب، سيستفيق الحكماء أنهم استقالوا من مهمتهم عندما كان النفاق سيد الموقف، تجاه ثقافة العنصرية البيضاء انتخابياً، وتجاه الوهابية والإخوانية لاعتبارات مصلحية ومالية، عساهم يدركون اليوم أنه ما لم يقع الحزم بمواجهة هذين التطرّفين الإثنين، وما لم ترتفع رايات الدولة المدنية العادلة والراعية والحامية، سيفيق الناس، كلّ الناس، في العالم، كلّ العالم، ليكتشفوا بعد فوات الأوان أنهم حوّلوا هذا الكوكب الجميل مكاناً غير صالح للعيش.

At least 13 people were killed and 50 others injured when a van plowed into a crowd in the turist area in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday. Catalonia’s interior minister Joaquim Forn officially confirmed these numbers.

According to some media reports, the death toll could be even higher, up to 20 people. However, this still has to be confirmed.

One suspect was arrested after the incident described as a terror attack by Spanish police.

Spanish police have identified one of the suspects as Driss Oukabir. He had allegedly rented the white Fiat van used in the attack. It is not clear if he is the person who has been arrested.

A second van linked to the attack (assumed to have been used as getaway car) has been found in the town of Vic in Catalonia.

Rumors are also circulating that somebody has opened fire on police in Barcelona but no confirmation has appeared yet. Spanish media had also reported that two armed men were holed up in a bar in downtown. However, police later dismissed those reports.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack via its news agency Amaq.

It was the latest terrorist attack using a vehicle in Europe. The incident followed similar attacks in Nice, Berlin and London that have resulted in killing of over 100 people in total.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested to use General Pershing’s methods to combat terrorism. During his presidential campaign Trump cited a dubious legend of dipping bullets in pig’s blood, shooting 49 of 50 terrorists, and telling the last one to tell his friends what would happen if they committed further terrorist attacks.

Photos from the scene:

