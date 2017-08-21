Illegal U.S. Air Strikes Are Killing Far More Civilians Under Trump: An Estimated 780 – 946 Civilians Killed in Syria Since June

On Friday, the pro-opposition “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” activist group released an infographic claiming that 946 civilians had been killed and 1000 others had been injured as a result of US-led collation airstrikes since the beginning of Raqqa city battle on June 9, the South Front reported.

The Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently also claimed that US-led collation warplanes had conducted 1267 airstrikes on targets in Raqqa city so far.

At least 30,000 civilians are still trapped inside Raqqa city, according to the Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently infographic.

Meanwhile, local sources from Raqqa city claimed that US-led collation airstrikes had killed no less than 100 civilians in the last 72 hours. US-led collation warplanes allegedly conducted 53 airstrikes on Raqqa city in the last 48 hours.

Airwars has also released it’s own estimates of the civilian casualties in Raqqa.

Airwars is a collaborative, not-for-profit transparency project aimed both at tracking and archiving the international air war against so-called “Islamic State” and other groups in Iraq, Syria and Libya.

Airwars researchers tracked 175 civilian casualty events – just 6% less than the all-time-high seen in June. This represented 90% of all incidents in both Iraq and Syria during July. However, likely civilian deaths from Coalition actions in Syria still fell by 29% compared to June. According to Airwars’ current assessments, between 294 and 456 non-combatants were likely killed in Syria during July. The estimates show 780 civilians killed by US-led coalition in June and July.

The majority of these incidents took place in Raqqa, where the SDF made slow but important gains amid fierce resistance from ISIS and heavy air support from the Coalition. A 32% decrease in munitions fired in Raqqa also saw likely civilian deaths fall by 33% in the governorate.

Meanwhile, July saw a 41% rise in casualty events allegedly perpetrated by the Russian Air Force in Syria, where 65 incidents were tracked during the month. The majority of these events occurred in Deir Ezzor and Raqqa governorates. Yet despite this escalation in Russian actions, there were still three times as many casualty events attributed to the Coalition in Iraq and Syria as there were to Russia in Syria. This is now the seventh consecutive month that Moscow’s own bombing campaign has been overshadowed by casualty events reportedly the responsibility of the US and its allies.

*(Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft fly over northern Iraq Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. Image credit: Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, U.S. Air Force/ DoD/ flickr)