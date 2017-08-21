US still working in conjunction with ISIS terrorists in Syria

Posted on by michaellee2009

US-led Coalition Warplanes Bomb Syrian Army in Kadir Village in Central Syria. Followed by an ISIS Attack

By South Front,

Warplanes of the US-led coalition have carried out airstrikes on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces in the village of Kadir in the province of Homs, according to pro-government sources.

The airstrikes were reportedly followed by an ISIS attack in the area. Kadir is an important village located at the Resafa-Sukhna road, north of the Kawm oasis.

If reports are confirmed, it will be another sign of the long-standing US campaign aimed at undermining the anti-ISIS efforts of the Syrian-Iranian-Russian alliance in the war-torn country.

Earlier, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Heather Nauert, said that the US has no plans to remain in Syria after ISIS is defeated. How could such statements be reliable amid the US actions on the ground?

Source: South Front

Source: South Front

The original source of this article is South Front

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |