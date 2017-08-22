Police: Israeli Hacker Gang Responsible for 2 Million Attacks
YERUSHALAYIM – Two Israeli teens were indicted Tuesday on charges of running a major hacker ring. The two 19-year-olds from Hod Hasharon are accused of running hacking campaigns against dozens of targets, for which they earned hundreds of thousands of dollars. Police said in a statement that the criminal hacking campaign “was unprecedented for this kind of crime” in Israel.
The charges reflect actions the two took over the past several years — which they promptly halted when they turned 18, when the criminal justice system would treat them as adults, not juveniles. The two are being charged with a host of crimes, including conspiracy, theft, illegal use of software, obstruction of justice, libel, identity theft and others. Among the evidence collected, prosecutors said, were images and videos consisting of illegal and banned content.
The two “specialized” in distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, in which hackers use networks to overload and overwhelm online sites, basically inundating them with requests for connections, as a result overloading and freezing them. Investigators said that the two were responsible for no fewer than 2 million such attacks, costing their victims — corporations and government sites around the world — millions of dollars.
