SYRIAN WAR REPORT – AUGUST 22, 2017

ISIS DEFENSE RAPIDLY COLLAPSES IN CENTRAL SYRIA

The ISIS defense in central Syria is rapidly collapsing under the pressure of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and other pro-government formations supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Government forces, led by the SAA Tiger Forces, have liberated the villages of Wadi Latum, Dagher, Latum, Quwayr, and Dahr Matla south of the recently liberated village of Taybah at the Sukhna-Resafa road. Army troops and pro-government militiamen are now within only 10 km from creating the second ISIS pocket in the province.

Some sources even speculate that government forces have already done this. However, no photos or videos have been provided.

In the Uqayrabat area, government troops, led by the 5th Assault Corps ISIS Hunters, have liberated the Huwaisis, Wadi Huwaysis, Taraq Sawwanat Hasw, Wadi Awabid, Jub Shuyukh, Sharqa Reservoir, Aydiyah, and the nearby points. Huwaysis had been an important ISIS strongpoint used by terrorists as a foothold for counter-attacks against the SAA and its allies advancing in the area.

Warplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces deployed in Syria have made 316 combat sorties over the past five days and carried out 819 airstrikes on ISIS terrorists, the chief of the main operations department of the Russian General Staff, General Sergey Rudskoy, announced on Monday.

Since the start of August, Russian warplanes have carried out 990 sorties and conducted 2,518 airstrikes on terrorist targets. The airstrikes destroyed 40 units of military equipment, 106 trucks carrying heavy machineguns, and up to 800 terrorists.

Rudskoy added that the operation to liberate “central Syria from terrorists is nearing completion.” This is why ISIS terrorists are pulling their strongest units to the province of Deir Ezzor, preparing for the last stand against the SAA and its allies. Many militants from Mosul and the most battle-ready units from Raqqa reportedly moved there.

As soon as the ISIS defense fully collapses in central Syria, the SAA and its allies will focus on lifting the ISIS siege from Deir Ezzor.

Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army 5th Assault Corps, have continued developing momentum against ISIS in the area of Uqayribat north of the Homs-Palmyra highway.

Government troops have captured a humber of hills near the village of Salba and established a fire control over it increasing pressure on ISIS positions north of Uqayribat.

If the army and its allies secure these heights, they will have an upper hand in the upcoming battle for ISIS-held the villages in the area.

Click to Enlarge

Government forces, led by the 800th Regiment of the Syrian Republican Guard and supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, have advanced 30km along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor border, according to pro-government sources.

The Republican Guard has reportedly captured all important hills overlooking this part of the highway and now are entrenching in the area. If the reports are confirmed, this will be an important gain confirming the collapse of the ISIS defense in central Syria.

Earlier this week, reports appeared that the army and its allies took control over the entrie Resafa-Sukhna road creating the second ISIS pocket in the province of Homs. However, no photos or videos have appeared confirming these claims yet.

Click to Enlarge

TIGER FORCES MAKE MORE GAINS AGAINST ISIS SOUTH OF TAYBAH. ISIS IS ON RUN (MAP) The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces and their allies have made more gains against ISIS terrorists south of Taybah in the province of Homs. The Tiger Forces regained the villages of Qasr al-Hayr al-Sharqi, al-Souq and Qibab al-Faransia as well as the Sarouh checkpoint deploying in only about 5km from the SAA positions near the town of Sukhna. Tiger Forces fighters also advanced on the Zaheq Mount where a fighting between them and ISIS members erupted. Separately, the Syrian Defense Ministry released a statement confirming the recent advances and claiming that ISIS terrorists are on the run in the province of Homs. According to the statement, ISIS members are fleing the area suffering significant casualties. Earlier reports of pro-government sources that the SAA closed the second pocket in the province of Homs appeared to be untrue. However, there are no doubts, that the pocket will be closed and cleared soon. The situation at the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor raod where government troops allegedly made large gains advancing 30km in the direction of Deir Ezzor also remains unclear.

