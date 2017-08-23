Same was true about Obama as with Trump, as soon as they become President their views totally change-Who’s getting to them?

Posted on by michaellee2009

14 Times Trump Warned Against Doing What He Just Did in Afghanistan

Anti-Media – by Aaron Nelson

On the same day millions of Americans were thrilled to witness — and equally distracted by — a total solar eclipse, Donald Trump decided it was time to announce a “dramatically different” foreign policy plan for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

Just how “different” is Trump’s new plan? In reality, the ‘new’ plan is simply more of the same failed policy of the past, one Trump promised to put an end to numerous times over the years prior to moving into the White House. The only difference is the childish language Trump used to justify the decision, repeatedly vowing to “win” the same conflict James Mattis told Congress “we are not winning” back in June.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, Trump revealed to Fox News that he had signed off on sending 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan in what is officially the longest war in the history of the United States. Early Tuesday morning, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg praised Trump’s decision to commit more soldiers to fight on the ground in Afghanistan, reminding allies that NATO is fully committed to backing the ‘new’ plan:

“NATO remains fully committed to Afghanistan and I am looking forward to discussing the way ahead with [U.S. Defense] Secretary [James] Mattis and our allies and international partners,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

America’s favorite war hawk, John McCain, also praised President Trump’s strategy for Afghanistan. He said in a statement that he believes “the President is now moving us well beyond the prior administration’s failed strategy of merely postponing defeat,” also noting that Trump faces the challenge of keeping “the right level of effort, in the right places, with the right authorities and resources to see this conflict through to success.” He continued:

“To do this, the President must conduct himself as a wartime commander-in-chief. He must speak regularly to the American people, and to those waging this war on their behalf, about why we are fighting, why the additional sacrifices are worth it, and how we will success.”

On Fox News, Lindsey Graham said he was “proud” of Donald Trump’s decision:

“President Trump has the smarts and the moral courage to listen to his generals and take their advice rather than go the political way.”

“What are we doing there? These people hate us. As soon as we leave, it’s all going to blow up anyway. And you say, ‘What are we doing there?’ We’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars, trillions of dollars on this nonsense. … What are we doing? We’re a debtor nation. We can’t build our own schools, yet we build schools in Afghanistan.”

In December 2011 on CNN, Trump said we should “get out” of Afghanistan, declaring:

“We have to rebuild our country. We’re rebuilding. You know, you go to Afghanistan. There is a school. It gets blown up. We rebuild it. We build a road to the school. They both get blown up. We rebuild. In the meantime, if you want to build a school in Brooklyn or Iowa or California, you can’t build them.”

The only facts that were clear following President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan was that nobody knows what to do, and America is clearly not winning.

Anti-Media

