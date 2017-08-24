Europe Frustrates Israeli-US Attempts to Amend UNIFIL Mission in Southern Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 24, 2017

The Israeli-US efforts to amend the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which has been the reference of the UNIFIL troops mission in southern Lebanon since 2006, war are doomed to failure as they face a categorical rejection expressed by the European diplomats.

In this context, France’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anne Guegen rejected amending the mission of UNIFIL troops, and her stance represented also that of Germany, Spain, Sweden and other European countries whose armies have contributed to the UNIFIL force.

The Zionist Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said, during the talks which precede the UNSC resolution to extend the UNIFIL mission for six more months, that ‘Israel’ wants to make major amendments to the mission of the UNIFIL troops, who must, accordingly, intensify monitoring ‘Hezbollah violations’ in the area.

The Zionist media also highlighted the Lebanese civil campaign to plant trees along Lebanon-Palestine in response to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s call to challenge Zionist complaints to the UN Security Council in this regard.

The Zionist entity had filed a complaint to the UN Security Council, accusing Hezbollah of utilizing the civil activities to monitor the Zionist movements in the occupied territories.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Video

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Europe, Future Movement, Hezbollah, July war, Lebanon, UN, UNIFIL, USA |