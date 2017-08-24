Smoke rises after an airstrike during fighting between members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, on Sunday. (Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)

At least 725 civilians have been killed in coalition airstrikes since the offensive to retake Raqqa began June 6, according to Airwars, a London-based monitoring organization that works with local activists, human rights groups and the Pentagon.

“We had been flagging for months prior to the offensive that far more civilians were dying around Raqqa than we would have expected even a few months earlier,” said Chris Woods, the director of Airwars.

“Since the assault began, we have seen a casualty count that is relatively high compared to the rest of the coalition’s war against ISIS,” he said, using another name for the Islamic State. “In Raqqa, this means high numbers of identifiable civilians, many of them women and children.”

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top U.S. commander in the country, said the Pentagon was aware of the reports.

A sniper with the Syrian Democratic Forces aims his weapon during the fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Raqqa on Saturday. (Zohra Bensemra/Reuters)

“I have seen the reports of increased civilian casualties, and it is probably logical to assume that there have been some increases in civilian casualties because our operations have increased in intensity there,” he said at a news conference in Baghdad on Tuesday. “But I would ask someone to show me hard information that says that civilian casualties have increased in Raqqa to some significant degree.”

More than 270,000 people have fled Raqqa since the coalition offensive began. According to U.N. estimates, at least 18,000 more remain trapped in the city among the militants, often without electricity and surviving on limited supplies of food.

The coalition has beefed up its team investigating claims of civilian casualties resulting from its strikes in recent months. But the toll in Raqqa and Deir al-Zour, another militant stronghold in Syria, underscores the deep challenges facing the aerial campaign as militants use civilians as human shields in an attempt to slow the offensive against them.

Residents who have reached a sprawling network of camps for the displaced across the surrounding province said they had been trapped in the city, with snipers targeting those who tried to escape. Some spent weeks behind the front lines without access to proper medical care, leaving charities with no choice but to amputate wounded limbs.