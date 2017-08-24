HEZBOLLAH AND SYRIAN ARMY CAPTURE 70% OF MIRA CROSSING AREA AT SYRIAN-LEBANESE BORDER

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah captured 70% of the Mira crossing area including the main crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, and reached the Sin Fikhah crossing, according to Lebanese sources.

Hezbollah and the SAA also captured the Qarnaht Sha’abat al-Bahsah area and Harfush and Ismail heights in the Western Qalamoun region.

ISIS commander Moufaq al-Jirban “Abu al-Sus” in al-Hamaiam was also captured by the SAA and Hezbollah.

From its side, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) announced that it’s preparing to launch the 4th phase of its operation soon. On August 22, the LAF captured 100 square kilometers out of 120 that had been held by ISIS in Ras Balbak and al-Qa’a areas.

On Wednesday, the LAF command said in an official statement that there will be no ceasefire with the terrorists and emphasized that the LAF goal is to exterminate ISIS in the Lebanese territories.

It’s believed that the operation may be finished before the end of August thanks to the rapid advance of the Hezbollah, the SAA and the LAF.

