I have never expected to agree with Dershowitz

In this video, Alan Dershowitz, the ethnic cleansing enthusiast, speaks against Antifa and AltLeft’s hooliganism. His argument is, indeed valid! It is worth watching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b40Wlv8YvsQ

However, let us not forget that Dershowitz is far from being a supporter of freedom of speech or the 1st amendment. Dershowitz has worked hard to silence many intellectual careers. He obliterated Norman Finkelstein’s academic career. He struggled to stop both my music as well as literary careers mounting pressure on America’s leading scholars, humanists and intellectual institutes.