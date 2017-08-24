Yeah, right.  Good luck with that.

I think I am truly done with this man.  From now on I won’t listen to a word he has to say.  I still will monitor what the USA will do, but in terms of setting time aside to listen to what this guy has to say, I am done.  Okay, I will listen to his resignation speech once the Neocons force him out of office.  But that’s about it.

My disgust with him is total.

The Saker