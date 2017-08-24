I just listened to Trump’s speech on Afghanistan: American heroes are unique and better than all others… 9/11 was planned in Afghanistan… together with the Saudis will will fight terrorism… and that is when I stopped listening. In a few short sentences Trump just overloaded my capacity to listen to inanity. Just before I switched him off I heard him say something about “we will win in Afghanistan“.

Yeah, right. Good luck with that.

I think I am truly done with this man. From now on I won’t listen to a word he has to say. I still will monitor what the USA will do, but in terms of setting time aside to listen to what this guy has to say, I am done. Okay, I will listen to his resignation speech once the Neocons force him out of office. But that’s about it.

My disgust with him is total.

The Saker