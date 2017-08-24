 Military Situation In Central Syria On August 24, 2017 (Map Update)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Pro-government forces have closed the second ISIS pocket in central Syria following the liberation of the Dahiq Mount and are now clearing the remaining ISIS-held area.

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hama, ISIL, Syrian Army, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Homs |