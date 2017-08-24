Netanyahu Complains to Putin over Iran “Threat”

August 23, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Iran’s growing role in Syria poses a threat to the Zionist entity, as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Mr. President, with joint efforts we are defeating ISIL, and this is a very important thing. But the bad thing is that where the defeated ISIL vanishes, Iran is stepping in,” Netanyahu told Putin during talks at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.
“We cannot forget for a single minute that Iran threatens every day to annihilate Israel,” Netanyahu said.
“It (Iran) arms terrorist organizations, it sponsors and initiates terror.”
Netanyahu also said that “Iran is already well on its way to controlling Iraq, Yemen and to a large extent is already in practice in control of Lebanon”.
Meanwhile, Reuters news agency reported that Putin did not addressed Netanyahu’s remarks on Iran.
Source: Reuters
Golan Heights, Hezbollah, Iran, ISIL, Netanyahu, Putin, Russia, Syrian Army, USA
