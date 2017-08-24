Sayyed Nasrallah: Terrorists Cornered, We’re To Have New Liberation Day after Defeating Daesh

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered Thursday a televised speech, in which he tackled the recent developments regarding the battle against Daesh.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah saluted the fighters of the Lebanese and Syrian army as well as the Resistance men who are writing the epic of victories as they are present in the gallows.

According to His Eminence, the first goal of this battle is kick out Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS”/ “ISIL”] terrorists from the Lebanese territories as well as the from the Syrian border with Lebanon.

“Securing the Lebanese-Syrian border completely leads to at least distancing Daesh from the Lebanese border towards the Syrian interior so that it is no longer a threat to Lebanon and its Army,” he said, noting that “If the Army is on the border and Daesh is still there , this means that Daesh is still confronting the Army.”

As the Resistance Leader confirmed that “the second objective is to secure the border completely,” he reiterated that “another objective is to unveil the fate of the Lebanese military men with Daesh and return them back to their families.”

“The Lebanese Army Command and the families of the servicemen should be reassured that we won’t accept to overlook the case of the troops,” he added.

Moving to the Syrian front, Sayyed Nasrallah stated: “One of the objectives of this operation in its Syrian dimension is to regain control of the entire western Qalamoun to the Lebanese border.”

“In the past, there was a vast territory that Daesh used as a passage into Syria and might have been a threat to the Damascus-Homs highway especially when Daesh took Tadmour all the way to the Qaryatayn village,” he explained.

His Eminence further mentioned: “Today, the Homs-Damascus Highway is completely secure, particularly that Daesh is now only present in Deir al Zour.”

Stating the 6 days of both “Fajr al-Jorod” and “If you come back, we come back” battles, what was achieved was very substantial, by all measures; Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that ” despite the nature of both the geography and the enemy, field operations showed that they weren’t easy but not as big as the impressions given to Daesh.”

Moreover, His Eminence explained the developments of the battle: “On the Lebanese front, the Lebanese Army command announced through that they had liberated 100 km2 and that there are 20 km2 to be liberated.”

As he revealed that the Army is to announce the specific time and the way of finishing the battle, he praised the Lebanese Army that has been carrying their offensive in a specific and professional manner.”

Back to the Syrian front, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that the area occupied by Daesh before the operations in Western Qalamoun was at least 310 km2.

“I announce that until this morning 270 km2 were liberated,” he declared.On the current situation, His Eminence mentioned that “Daesh terrorists are now surrounded in the middle of this vast area and they are encircled right in the center.”

“There are 30 km2 of Halimat Qara peak in Lebanon and 40 km2 in Syria. It is the last remaining Daesh outpost and is the highest peak in the area that is left to Daesh. Hezbollah fights for the Lebanese and Syrians, because we believe that the battle cannot be segregated or partitioned.”



He also went on to say: “Dozens of Daesh militants were killed in this operation and in Syria dozens handed themselves over to Hezbollah and some to the Syrian Army.”

“Daesh militants are suffering confusion as many are searching for a way out of the current crisis,” he added, pointing out that many seek a settlement.”



However, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that even if no settlement is reached, many Daesh militants are to surrender.



To the fighters on both the Lebanese and Syrian fronts, the Resistance Leader send a message that said: “Everyone should know that when the area gets smaller, the fighting will be more intense and the cost would be higher.”



“If the Syrian and Lebanese Army commands are keen on preserving their troops, they should tackle this in a mindful and precise way,” he emphasized, warning that the next military phase would be more difficult.”



His Eminence further warned that “as we witnessed in Iraq, Daesh usually takes civilians as human shields.”



“Civilians with Daesh that were found over hundreds of kilometers are now gathered in a small area and both sides are keen on not inflicting harm to civilian,” he cautioned, urging the fighters on the Lebanese and Syrian sides that “the presence of civilians necessitates professionalism and expert performance.”

Recalling the previous battle with Al-Nusra terrorists, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “we are in front of the same scenario: two lines working at the same time: a military one parallel to that of negotiations.”



“Daesh contacted Hezbollah to begin negotiations in western Qalamoun, when we agree on everything the cease-fire will be the first thing to come into effect but no cease-fire will come before negotiations are completed,” he unveiled.



In addition His Eminence stressed that the negotiations must lead to the objectives listed at the beginning of his speech. “They must lead to eradicate Daesh from Lebanese and Syrian sides of the border.”

“If we are negotiating on the Syrian side, the main point of any complete agreement will be resembled by uncovering the fate of the 9 kidnapped Lebanese military men,” he conditioned.



Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that given the recent positions on the Lebanese political front, the return of militants to Syria will be conditioned by an official request from the Lebanese government to the Syrian government.



Once again, he repeated that “the Syrian leadership is keen on the success of any negotiations to uncover the fate of the kidnapped servicemen.”



However, His Eminence predicted that despite the ongoing negotiations, the most likely is outcome is that battle will end militarily.



To Daesh leadership and all its groups in these mountains and valleys, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message: “the decision of battle is decisive. There is not much time to lose and we still have a lot of work to do after this battle.”



To the Lebanese, His Eminence said: “You are on the verge of a huge victory and you should rejoice and be proud. This achievement will crown you … we are facing a situation where the Lebanese territory from the borders in its most southern point all the way north and to the sea will be safe from the terrorist whether on the Lebanese or Syrian side of the border.”



Given the fact that some media outlets surrendered to the US embassy’s threats not to cover Hezbollah’s battle against Daesh, he stated: “Between last Sunday and Thursday, many news outlets acted as if there was no other battle except the Lebanese Army’s battle against Daesh. The US Embassy has threatened Lebanese media outlets with sanctions similar to financial sanctions on Hezbollah after covering Hezbollah’s battle against Al-Nusra front.”



To the Americans, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “you are small-minded.”



“Victory is the result of the Golden triplet equation Army, People, and the Resistance,” he stated, noting that “in this instance we have to add the Syrian Arab Army – regardless of he who is upset by this.”



According to His Eminence: “Liberating all the borders and expelling militants after this is as important as the victory of 2006 against “Israel”. We will have a new victory and Liberation Day and a new confirmation of the ‘Army, People, and Resistance’ golden equation.”



Source: Al-Ahed news

24-08-2017 | 23:09

