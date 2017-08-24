Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Voiceover by Harold Hoover

On August 23, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies closed the second pocket in the province of Homs liberating the Dahik mount, the al-Minshare mount and the villages of Harif, al-Asfuriah, Rud al-Wahesh, and Qatqat.

A high number of ISIS fighters were killed and two battle tanks were destroyed during the SAA advance. Government troops also captured two battle tanks and a BMP-1 vehicle.

The SAA also liberated Salba town north of the ISIS strong point of Uqayribat in the eastern Hama countryside.

The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted up to 50 airstrikes in support of the anti-ISIS operation north of the Homs-Palmyra highway.

On August 24, government forces continued developing momentum against ISIS in the area. According to pro-government experts, the SAA will soon clear the entire province from ISIS terrorists.

ISIS terrorists conducted an attack against government forces in the al-Waer area near the Iraqi border.

According to the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq, ISIS killed about 20 members of the SAA and Hezbollah and destroyed 6 military vehicles and 2 artillery pieces. However, ISIS was not able to seize the area.

ISIS has lost important positions at the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The SAA and Hezbollah captured 70% of the Mira crossing area and reached the Sin Fikhah crossing in western Qalamoun. Qarnaht Sha’abat al-Bahsah and Harfush have been also secured.

This week, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured al-Rasheed neighborhood in Raqqah. Clashes were reported in the southern part of the city and in Old Raqqah but the SDF has not achieved notable gains there.

The SDF, supported by the US-led coalition, started the official storm of the ISIS-held city in early June.

Pro-Kurdish sources speculated that the SDF would need only 2-3 months to take control of Raqqah entirely. However, it seems that much more time will be needed. ISIS still has a strong presence in the populated areas and puts up a strong resistance to the US-backed force.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Elite units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have dealt a devastating blow to ISIS in Homs Governorate by laying siege to what ever forces of the terrorist group may remain in the central regions of the province. Today, contingents of the SAA’s elite Tiger Forces secured the key areas of Jabal al-Dahk, Khirbet al-Talaa and Wadi Abu Qalah meeting up with units of 5th Assault Corps north of the strategic town of al-Sukhnah. According to reports, any ISIS forces that may still reside in central Homs are now officially (and hopelessly) besieged in an area of about 2,000 square kilometers. Alongside the the recent encirclement of ISIS militants in eastern Hama Governorate, this represents the second great siege operation carried out by pro-government forces against the terrorist group in central Syria. Click here to see an interactive map of Syria and Iraq. Related Videos

