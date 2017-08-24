BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Elite units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have dealt a devastating blow to ISIS in Homs Governorate by laying siege to what ever forces of the terrorist group may remain in the central regions of the province.

Today, contingents of the SAA’s elite Tiger Forces secured the key areas of Jabal al-Dahk, Khirbet al-Talaa and Wadi Abu Qalah meeting up with units of 5th Assault Corps north of the strategic town of al-Sukhnah.

According to reports, any ISIS forces that may still reside in central Homs are now officially (and hopelessly) besieged in an area of about 2,000 square kilometers.

Alongside the the recent encirclement of ISIS militants in eastern Hama Governorate, this represents the second great siege operation carried out by pro-government forces against the terrorist group in central Syria.

Click here to see an interactive map of Syria and Iraq.

Related Videos