1,500 Reports of War Crimes Committed by the Pro Nazi Ukraine Regime, Sent to European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

Posted on August 26, 2017 by michaellee2009

1,500 Reports of War Crimes Committed by the Pro Nazi Ukraine Regime, Sent to European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

By NovoRossia Today,

1,500 documented reports of war crimes committed by the nazi Ukraine regime have been sent to the European Court of Human Rights! The public commission of DPR Donetsk people’s republic have gathered all documented reports from victims, residents of DPR who have suffered from the criminal war waged by war criminal and nazi coup leader of Ukraine Poroshenko! 

The public commission have been operating the last two years and recording and documenting war crimes in Donbass by the pro-nazi Ukraine regime, according to commission member Elena Shishkina

As of today, 1,513 case complaints/documents have been sent from DPR residents who have suffered from the crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

Documented reports also include the murder of 171 civilians, serious and grave bodily harm and property damage this year 2017.

The public commissions office recording the war crimes committed by the Ukraine junta regime in Donbass began its work in 2015. Investigations have been carried out by law and criminal investigative officials.

DPR also has a special investigative team special commission documenting all Kiev regime war crimes, it was established under the direct order of DPR president Alexander Zakharchenko. ~ZN

The original source of this article is Novorossia Today
Advertisements

Filed under: neo-nazis, regime change, Trump, Ukraine, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: