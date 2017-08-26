Posted on by michaellee2009

1,500 Reports of War Crimes Committed by the Pro Nazi Ukraine Regime, Sent to European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

By NovoRossia Today,

1,500 documented reports of war crimes committed by the nazi Ukraine regime have been sent to the European Court of Human Rights! The public commission of DPR Donetsk people’s republic have gathered all documented reports from victims, residents of DPR who have suffered from the criminal war waged by war criminal and nazi coup leader of Ukraine Poroshenko!

The public commission have been operating the last two years and recording and documenting war crimes in Donbass by the pro-nazi Ukraine regime, according to commission member Elena Shishkina

As of today, 1,513 case complaints/documents have been sent from DPR residents who have suffered from the crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

Documented reports also include the murder of 171 civilians, serious and grave bodily harm and property damage this year 2017.

The public commissions office recording the war crimes committed by the Ukraine junta regime in Donbass began its work in 2015. Investigations have been carried out by law and criminal investigative officials.

DPR also has a special investigative team special commission documenting all Kiev regime war crimes, it was established under the direct order of DPR president Alexander Zakharchenko. ~ZN

