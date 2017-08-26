IRAQI FORCES LIBERATE CENTER OF TAL AFAR TOWN FROM ISIS

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

On Saturday, the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) liberated the center of Tal Afar town including the historical Tal Afar citadel from ISIS terrorists. Moreover, the Iraqi forces captured al-Qadisiah, Sa’ad, Kifah and al-Rabia’a districts in Tal Afar town.

A report of the Russian “Russia Today” news TV channel claimed that the Iraqi forces allowed 400 families of ISIS fighters to withdrew from Tal Afar. It’s still unknown if this was part of a deal between ISIS and the Iraqi forces.

Iraqi sources claimed that Iraqi forces captured 95% of Tal Afar area west of Mosul. However, these claims still have to be confirmed. It’s expected that the Iraqi forces will make more gains today as the ISIS defense in Tal Afar is collapsing.

–

On Friday, the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) captured al-Sa’ad and Second al-Wihdah districts in Tal Afar town in northern Iraq. With this move, government forces besieged dozens of ISIS fighters in Baghlar, al-Nida’a and Karki districts in the center of Tal Afar town.

Furthermore, the Iraqi forces captured al-Mushirfah, Murishah, al-Akabat and Tal Alan al-Kabir villages near al-Muhilibiah town east of Tal Afar. The Iraqi forces also captured the following areas:

Silo Tal Afar area in southwest of Tal Afar area;

Al-Talia’a area in the center of Tal Afar area;

Al-Qhabat area southeast of Tal Afar area.

During its advance government forces killed 81 ISIS fighters and captured a large ISIS VBIED workshop in the center of Tal Afar area. The army and the PMU also captured a media center of ISIS and an ISIS depot and workshop for drones.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that ISIS fighters killed 13 PMU fighters during clashes on the Hasnkoy street near al-Nour district in the eastern part of Tal Afar town.

According to Iraqi sources ISIS begin relying mainly on VBIEDs and IEDs attacks and snipers to stop the Iraqi forces advance in Tal Afar town.

24.08.2017

On Thursday, the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) captured al-Khdra’a, al-Noor and al-Naser districts in the eastern part of Tal Afar town located west of Mosul.

The Iraqi forces also captured al-Wihdah and al-Mualimen districts in the northern part of the town, and al-Jazzera and Tal Khidr Elias districts in the southern part of Tal Afar.

Moreover, the the army and the PMU captured Qurahat Tabi village north of Tal Afar airport, and the road to the historical Tal Afar citadel.

The Iraqi forces killed 71 ISIS fighters during its advance, and destroyed 4 VBIEDs and 4 booby trapped motorcycles of ISIS. PMU artillery units and the Iraqi Air Force’s warplanes also destroyed several ISIS positions in the Tal Afar area.

The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq claimed that 16 Iraqi soldiers were killed after ISIS fighters detonated booby trapped houses in al-Naser district. Amaq also claimed that 9 vehicles of the PMU were destroyed with IEDs in al-Naser district.

A report of the PMU intelligence said that most ISIS fighters withdrew to al-Auruba and al-Talia’a district in the northern part of Tal Afar town, where they planted dozens of IEDs to stop the Iraqi forces advance.

The government advance:

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: IRAQ, Iraqi Army, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, War on Iraq |