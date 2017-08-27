Is it out of love towards the army or hatred against the resistance? حبّاً بالجيش أم كرهاً بالمقاومة؟ 

Is it out of love towards the army or hatred against the resistance?
Written by Nasser Kandil,
Suddenly those who denied the presence of terrorism on borders and in Juroud and called its fighters revolutionaries have become among those who advocate the war on terrorism raising the flags of the Lebanese army which is waging a fierce war on the groups of ISIS there. It has been three years, and those themselves formed the Fifth Column which links the fate of this occupation with functional equations to serve the project of war in which it embroiled against Syria for seven years. Once, it is not possible to take a risk of a war that will lead to disastrous consequences on the displaced, and once it is not possible to separate easily between who carried weapons even under the banner of terrorist organizations and between what they call as the revolution in Syria and the attitude towards a regime which they have against it all the insults, thus this justifies the cover of the remaining of terrorism as an occupier of a part of Lebanon.
When those came out defending the Lebanese army in this war, is it an expression of the awakening of conscience or commitment to international entitlement or an expression of big national consensus behind the army and inclusive alignment of the Lebanese or is it expressed by the other phrase of the word “Yes for the army” and under its plea they support the army. Here is the point, so this leads to their saying the non-coordination is the guarantee for the victory, no need for coordination, after the battle of the army no justification to talk about the need of the resistance’s weapons, and the army’s battle has dropped all the justifications of the intervention of the resistance in the war in Syria.
Of course, neither the resistance nor its people will get involved in a competitive non-existent debate between the army and the resistance, every victory achieved by the army and every source of power showed by it forms a reason for greetings and acclaim by the people of the resistance and its leaderships. Simply the discussion with those who make groundless noise is after answering the question about their enthusiasm for the battle of day waged by the army contrary to yesterday. Is it because the resistance has waged its first half? Can they as advocates of the standing of the Lebanese army within a coalition led by Washington explain to us why the coalition aircraft does not support the Lebanese army in its battles as it does with formations of less military and political value?
Those praise the army hope to ignite hatred against the resistance, they ignore that the youth of this resistance are Lebanese, and their families are waiting for their return impatiently, they have their colleges which miss them and they have their own life which they left in order to protect their country, while others are preoccupied with the orders of embassies which their owners did not grant for Lebanon but the strife. Therefore, those philosophers must not dream that we get involved in a debate under the title of questioning the capabilities of the army which we love and proud of, they have to answer questions that are related to the essence of their options and the options of their masters. If the equation of “Army, people, and resistance” has fallen in the war of Juroud , so will we expect that Washington will provide our national army with air defense networks to protect our airspaces from the Israeli orgies, and thus we will be reassured that we do not need this force of deterrence which possessed by the resistance to prevent Israel from thinking of aggression. Do they have a password that the Patriot is coming to the reserves of arming the Lebanese army or they just want from the greeting of the army’s achievements to deprive Lebanon form the sources of its power against Israel to gloat over monopolizing the army and to impose the conditions of acquiescence which they already clapped for them three decades ago as groups and individuals and which the resistance was able to bring them down?
The equations of the war of Juroud say what the Israelis read in it, so instead of the equation “Army, people, and resistance” we moved to an equation that does not need media or the public boasting it is “two armies, two peoples, and a resistance”.
Pay your bills as you want to whom is waiting for them and ask you about the calls to deploy UNIFIL on borders, you no longer have but the game of bills and payment but the act has become elsewhere.
Translated by Lina Shehadeh,
ناصر قنديل
أغسطس 22, 2017
– فجأة صار الذين أنكروا وجود الإرهاب على الحدود وفي الجرود، واسموهم ثواراً، من دعاة الحرب على الإرهاب، يرفعون رايات الجيش اللبناني الذي يخوض حرباً ضروساً على جماعات تنظيم داعش هناك، وقد مضى عليها ثلاث سنوات وهؤلاء أنفسهم يشكلون طابوراً خامساً يربط مصير هذا الاحتلال بمعادلات وظيفية لتخديم مشروع حرب تورط فيها ضد سورية منذ سبع سنوات. فمرة لا يمكن المخاطرة بحرب سترتب آثاراً مأساوية على النازحين، ومرة لا يمكن الفصل بسهولة بين حمل هؤلاء للسلاح، ولو تحت لواء تنظيمات إرهابية، وبين ما يسمونه الثورة في سورية والموقف من نظام يكيلون له كل الشتائم التي تبرر تغطية بقاء الإرهاب محتلاً جزءاً من لبنان.
– عندما يخرج هؤلاء مدافعين عن الجيش اللبناني في هذه الحرب، فهل هذا تعبير عن صحوة ضمير أو التزام باستحقاق وطني، أم تعبير عن توافق وطني كبير وراء الجيش، واصطفاف جامع للبنانيين، أم هو ما تفسره الجملة الثانية لكلمة نعم للجيش، والتي يتخذون منصة دعم الجيش مدخلاً لقولها. وهي بيت القصيد، فيندلع النص على ألسنتهم بعناوين مثل، اللاتنسيق هو ضمانة نصر الجيش، ولا حاجة للتنسيق، ولا مبرر بعد معركة الجيش للحديث عن حاجة لسلاح المقاومة، ومعركة الجيش أسقطت مبررات تدخل المقاومة في الحرب في سورية؟
– طبعاً، لن تدخل المقاومة ولا أهلها في ما يريده هؤلاء من ابتداع سجال تنافسي غير موجود بين الجيش والمقاومة، وكل نصر يحققه الجيش وكل مصدر قوة يظهره، يشكل سبباً لتحية وإكبار ينالهما من أهل المقاومة وقادتها. والنقاش ببساطة مع هؤلاء الذين يفتعلون غباراً لا أساس له، هو بعد السؤال عن سر حماسهم اليوم للمعركة التي يخوضها الجيش بعكس الأمس، وهل المتغير هو خوض المقاومة لنصفها الأول؟ والسؤال هل يستطيعون كدعاة لوقوف لبنان ضمن التحالف الدولي الذي تقوده واشنطن أن يفسروا لنا لماذا يتخلف طيران التحالف عن مؤازرة الجيش اللبناني في معاركه، أسوة بما يفعله مع تشكيلات أقل قيمة عسكرياً وسياسياً؟
– يقول هؤلاء قصائد الحب للجيش أملاً بتحويلها لمنصات كراهية للمقاومة ويتجاهلون أن شباب هذه المقاومة لبنانيون لهم عائلاتهم التي تنتظر عودتهم بفارغ الصبر، ولهم جامعاتهم التي اشتاقت مقاعدها إليهم، ولهم حياتهم التي هجروها ليحموا بلدهم بينما تلهّى سواهم بالقول والفعل على إيقاع ما تأتي به أوامر سفارات لم يقدم أصحابها للبنان إلا الفتن، وعلى المتفلسفين ألا يحلموا بدخولنا النقاش معهم تحت عنوان التشكيك بقدرات الجيش الذي نحبّ وبه نفتخر، بل أن يجيبوا عن أسئلة تمس جوهر خياراتهم وخيارات أسيادهم، إذا كانت معادلة الجيش والشعب والمقاومة قد سقطت في حرب الجرود، فهل سنتوقع تزويد واشنطن لجيشنا الوطني بشبكات الدفاع الجوي لحماية أجوائنا من العربدة «الإسرائيلية»، فنطمئن أننا لا نحتاج لقدرة الردع التي تملكها المقاومة لمنع إسرائيل من التفكير بالعدوان؟ وهل لديهم كلمة سر بأن الباتريوت مقبل إلى خزائن تسليح الجيش اللبناني، أم فقط يريدون من التحية للجيش في إنجازاته تجريد لبنان من مصادر قوته بوجه «إسرائيل» ليشمتوا معها بالاستفراد بالجيش، وإملاء شروط الإذعان التي سبق وصفقوا لها منذ ثلاثة عقود جماعات ومنفردين، وتكفّلت المقاومة بإسقاطها؟
– معادلات حرب الجرود تقول ما يقرأه «الإسرائيليون» فيها، فبدلاً من معادلة جيش وشعب ومقاومة انتقلنا إلى معادلة لا تحتاج الإعلام والتباهي بها علناً، هي معادلة جيشان وشعبان ومقاومة.
– سدّدوا فواتيركم كما شئتم لمن ينتظرها منكم ويسألكم عن الدعوات لنشر اليونيفيل على الحدود، وقولوا غداً عنها، هذا حصرم رأيته في حلب، فلم يعد لديكم إلا لعبة الفواتير والتسديد، أما الفعل فقد صار في مكان آخر.
