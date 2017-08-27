Turn to the East….The West is hypocrite and conspirator شرقاً درّ… الغرب منافق ومتآمر

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

أغسطس 27, 2017

After the collapse of the Soviet Union Syria was searching for its international and regional status to prevent being alone under the slogan of purging the Soviet legacy, it has succeeded in linking its relations with many western countries, it was liberated from the complex of considering its being far from the West an ideological outcome of its friendship with the Soviet Union and the countries of the Socialist system and its adoption national liberation policies. It has granted the west the opportunity to prove the eligibility of the its friendship with Syria and respecting its right in practicing its national independence. It was a partner with the Americans in the war of liberating Kuwait and it participated in Madrid Peace Conference, and it was the second sponsor of the Lebanese Taif Agreement with Saudi Arabia, where the Americans were the their unannounced sponsor, furthermore it got involved in partnership talks with the European Union and it sought friendships with the most concerned countries with the Arab countries especially France and Spain.

During the events of September 11, Syria stood a humanitarian and moral position, it sided with Washington and called it to lead an honest global alliance to combat the terrorism, it based on a definition of terrorism without the exclusion of Israel and without including the resistance, otherwise America would wage colonial wars that feed the terrorism and increase the global crises. Before the war of Iraq Syria waged at the spokesman of its President Bashar Al-Assad ideological battles to convince the Americans and their allies of the uselessness of the bet on the endless limits of the military force in making politics and the danger of tampering with the national structure of the Arab entities hoping to weaken them in order to serve Israel’s security. The President Al-Assad said these words clearly to the US Envoy William Burns who visited him in November 2002, and he said that publicly in his speech at the Sharm Al-Sheikh Arab Summit before the US invasion of Iraq, but the Americans were obstante and waged the war of adventure.

After the invasion of Iraq, the session meeting of the US Secretary of State Colin Pawel with the Syrian President witnessed the completion of the Syrian seeking to convince the Americans of the wrong of their bets and to call them to shorten the period of occupation leaving the matter to the Iraqis to determine their regime and the form of governance of their country, otherwise they will be confronted with resistance and this will agitate the presence of terrorism and then they will admit of failure, while the American arrogance was represented in list of conditions held by Powel to the President Al-Assad that includes the ending of his relationship with the option of resistance so that Syria will not be put on the targeting list.

The war that targeted Syria and through which the media funded by the West or Gulf and directed by the Western intelligence has made from the scum of people leaders and nominated them opponents, it has gathered the mercenaries and the parasites and nominated them opposition, and made for them fronts and conferences. Through this war there was the largest brainwashing process to show the terrorism a revolution, and to distort the image of the Syrian country, its army and its President. The west did not refrain from besieging the Syrian people by virtue of exerting pressure to overthrow the regime. The west knows that it commits a crime against morals and humanity without caring, it lies and narrates stories, fabricates accusation and distorts the fact, moreover it undermines the dignities and the prestige, so is it enough to change the positions because of disability or defeat?

The President Al-Assad in his speech yesterday put the political consideration aside and started from another place, calling the Syrians to turn to east which supports Syria and did give up it. It was moral, it made sacrifices without exchange or conditions, and it formed one of the pillars of its victory. So the option of turning to the East must be strategic and nonpolitical according the speech of the President Al-Assad economically, culturally, politically, and militarily. These systems of values are similar to ours, where the independence is a value, dignity is a value, morality is a value, magnanimity is a value, helping the oppressed is a value, pride is a value, faithfulness is value, and honesty is a value. Moreover, the interests with the East support the values, industry, agriculture, trade, and construction, and the culture supports interests and values so head for East is “the title of future”.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أغسطس 21, 2017

– عاشت سورية بعد انهيار الاتحاد السوفياتي مرحلة البحث عن مكانتها الدولية والإقليمية منعاً لاستفرادها تحت شعار تصفية التركة السوفياتية، ونجحت بتشبيك علاقاتها مع كثير من بلاد الغرب، وتحرّرت من عقدة اعتبار ابتعادها عن الغرب نتاجاً عقائدياً لصداقتها مع الاتحاد السوفياتي ودول المنظومة الاشتراكية، وتبنّيها سياسات وطنية تحرّرية، ومنحت الغرب فرص إثبات أهلية الصداقة مع سورية واحترام حقها بممارسة استقلالها الوطني، فكانت شريكاً مع الأميركيين في حرب تحرير الكويت، وشاركت في مؤتمر مدريد للسلام، وكانت الراعي الثاني لاتفاق الطائف اللبناني مع السعودية حيث كان الأميركيون الراعي الثالث غير المعلن، وانخرطت في مباحثات شراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، وسعت لصداقات مع عدد من الدول الأشدّ اهتماماً بالبلاد العربية، خصوصاً فرنسا وأسبانيا.

– خلال أحداث الحادي عشر من أيلول 2001 وقفت سورية موقفاً إنسانياً وأخلاقياً وتضامنت مع واشنطن ودعتها لقيادة تحالف عالمي صادق لمحاربة الإرهاب يقوم على تعريف للإرهاب لا يستثني «إسرائيل» ولا يشمل المقاومة، وإلا خاضت حروباً استعمارية ستغذّي الإرهاب، وتزيد الأزمات العالمية، وقبيل حرب العراق خاضت سورية بلسان الرئيس بشار الأسد معارك فكرية لإقناع الأميركيين وحلفائهم بلا جدوى الرهان على الحدود اللامتناهية للقوة العسكرية في صناعة السياسة، وخطورة العبث بالنسيج الوطني للكيانات العربية أملاً بإضعافها وخدمة لأمن «إسرائيل».

وقال الأسد هذا الكلام بوضوح للمبعوث الأميركي وليم بيرنز الذي زاره في تشرين الثاني عام 2002، كما قاله علناً في كلمته في قمة شرم الشيخ العربية قبيل الغزو الأميركي للعراق، لكن الأميركيين كانوا قد ركبوا رؤوسهم وخاضوا مغامرة الحرب.

– بعد غزو العراق تشهد جلسة وزير الخارجية الأميركي كولن باول مع الرئيس السوري تتمة السعي السوري لإقناعالأميركيين بخطأ رهاناتهم، ودعوتهم لاختصار زمن الاحتلال وترك الأمر للعراقيين ليقرّروا نظامهم وشكل الحكم لبلدهم، وإلا سيواجهون مقاومة ويستدرجون حضور الإرهاب ويعترفون بالفشل، بينما كانت الغطرسة الأميركية تتمثل بلائحة شروط يحملها باول للرئيس الأسد تتضمّن إنهاء علاقته بخيار المقاومة كي لا تكون سورية على لائحة الاستهداف.

– الحرب التي استهدفت سورية، وصنع خلالها الإعلام المموّل من الغرب أو المموّل من الخليج وتديره الاستخبارات الغربية من حثالة الناس زعماء وأسماهم معارضين، فجمع المرتزقة والطفيليين وأسماهم معارضة وشكّل لهم جبهات ومؤتمرات، ونظمت خلالها أضخم عملية غسل أدمغة لتصوير الإرهاب ثورة، وتشويه صورة الدولة السورية وجيشها ورئيسها، لم يمتنع الغرب عن حصار الشعب السوري بداعي الضغط لإسقاط نظام الحكم وهو يريد فعلياً إسقاط الدولة والوطن، والغرب يعلم أنه يرتكب جريمة بحق الأخلاق والإنسانية، من دون أن يرفّ له جفن، ويكذب ويؤلف الحكايات ويصنع الاتهامات ويشوّه السير وينال من الكرامات والمقامات، فهل يكفي تغيير المواقف بسبب العجز أو الهزيمة؟

– الرئيس بشار الأسد في خطابه أمس وضع الحساب السياسي جانباً، وانطلق من مكان آخر، داعياً السوريين للنظر نحو الشرق الذي وقف مع سورية ولم يخذْله، وكان أخلاقياً ومضحّياً وبلا مقابل أو شروط، وشكل أحد ركائز نصرها. الخيار نحو الشرق يجب أن يكون استراتيجياً لا سياسياً، وفقاً لخطاب الرئيس الأسد، اقتصادياً وثقافياً وسياسياً وعسكرياً، فتلك منظومات قيم تشبه قيمنا، حيث الاستقلال قيمة، والكرامة قيمة، والأخلاق قيمة، والشهامة والنخوة قيمة، ونصرة المظلوم والملهوف قيمة، ووقفة العزّ قيمة، والوفاء قيمة، والصدق قيمة، وحيث المصالح مع الشرق تسند القيم، صناعة وزراعة وتجارة وعمراناً، والثقافة تسند المصالح والقيم، فإلى الشرق دُرْ، عنوان المستقبل…

