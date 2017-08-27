By Leith Fadel
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 A.M.) – At approximately 11:30 P.M. (Damascus Time), the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had imposed full control over the entire northeastern Homs pocket that was originally occupied by the Islamic State (ISIL).
This massive advance in northeast Homs began earlier in the day, when the Syrian Arab Army liberated a large chunk from the Islamic State terrorists in the northern countryside of Al-Sukhnah.
ISIL’s defenses would completely collapse in northeast Homs, tonight, leaving more than 200 square kilometers of territory between Al-Sukhnah and Jabal Sha’er to the Syrian Armed Forces and their allies.
According to a Syrian Army source from the 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army opened a route for the Islamic State to retreat in order to avoid a long siege and heavy casualties on their part.
The source added that the pocket is still filled with explosives, which has slowed down their entry into this rugged area of the Homs Governorate.
Once the area is free of explosives, the Syrian Army will enter and then shift their focus to the Deir Ezzor Governorate, where they hope to lift the siege on the provincial capital.
On August 26, pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) Tiger Forces, liberated 2,000 km2 from ISIS terrorists north of Palmyra in the province of Homs. With tihs advance the Tiger Forces cleared one of the two ISIS pockets in central Syria. Now, government forces will be able to focus on the ISIS-held area of Uqayrabat.
