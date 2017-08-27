The government forces of Syria supported by Russian warplanes have defeated a large group of Islamic State fighters in the Raqqa governorate, the Russian defense ministry reported.

The offensive operation resulted in the defeat of the “most capable and best armed group of ISIL in the Euphrates River valley” the ministry said in a statement, calling Islamic State (IS) by its former name. “Amid the operation 800 terrorists, 13 tanks, 29 pickup trucks with high-caliber machine guns mounted on them, and mortars and artillery pieces totalling nine have been destroyed.”

The hostilities took place near the town of Ghanem Ali, located in the eastern part of the Raqqa governorate south of the Euphrates. IS launched an offensive there a few days ago, reportedly seizing the town and fighting against the government forces for the hills overlooking the town.

According to the Russian ministry, the government forces involved in the operation are now advancing east along the river towards the Deir ez-Zor governorate. Its capital, the city of Deir ez-Zor, is controlled by the government but has been surrounded by rural IS-controlled areas for years. The Syrian army has been trying to break through the blockade for quite some time.

Source: RT

Related Videos

Related News