Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, has destroyed the most battle-tested and well-armed unit of ISIS in the Euphrates River valley, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, over 800 ISIS members, 13 battle tanks, 39 pickup trucks armed with large-caliber machine guns and 9 mortars and artillery guns have been destroyed during the clashes in the Ghanem al-Ali village area near the Euphrates River.

“On August 27, 2017, the government forces’ units have annihilated Daesh’s [ISIS] most battle-tested and well-armed group with massive support of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Euphrates River valley near thecity of Ghanem al-Ali,” the ministry said. “Currently, a grouping of Syrian government troops is rapidly carrying out an offensive along the eastern shore of the Euphrates River, moving toward Deir Ezzor. The goal is to unblock this city and destroy the last stronghold of Daesh in Syria.”

Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the SAA made large gains against ISIS in central Syria and announced that the lifting of the ISIS siege from Deir Ezzor was one of the main priorities of the ongoing operations.

The government forces of Syria supported by Russian warplanes have defeated a large group of Islamic State fighters in the Raqqa governorate, the Russian defense ministry reported. The offensive operation resulted in the defeat of the “most capable and best armed group of ISIL in the Euphrates River valley” the ministry said in a statement, calling Islamic State (IS) by its former name. “Amid the operation 800 terrorists, 13 tanks, 29 pickup trucks with high-caliber machine guns mounted on them, and mortars and artillery pieces totalling nine have been destroyed.” The hostilities took place near the town of Ghanem Ali, located in the eastern part of the Raqqa governorate south of the Euphrates. IS launched an offensive there a few days ago, reportedly seizing the town and fighting against the government forces for the hills overlooking the town. According to the Russian ministry, the government forces involved in the operation are now advancing east along the river towards the Deir ez-Zor governorate. Its capital, the city of Deir ez-Zor, is controlled by the government but has been surrounded by rural IS-controlled areas for years. The Syrian army has been trying to break through the blockade for quite some time. Source: RT Related Videos Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, ISIL, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, Russia, Syria, Syrian Army, Wahabism At Work, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, Raqqa |