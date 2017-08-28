‘Before’ and ‘After’: Trump and the Shadow Government

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

The above video report was posted by RT on Friday in response to the new sanctions announced on Venezuela. But what I find most fascinating about it is that it offers us a very graphic “before” and “after” view of Donald Trump.

The report features a series of video clips, some taken from more than a year ago, others more recent. What they provide us with is a striking contrast between Trump when he was a candidate and expressing strong opposition to wars and attempts by America to impose its will on other countries…versus…the Trump we began to see after he moved into the White House and started taking his orders from the deep state/shadow government apparatus.

The difference as I say is striking–so striking it will almost remind you of those “before” and “after” photos you sometimes see in all those countless ads for weight loss products. (Although, of course, in Trump’s case the “before” shot was the infinitely more attractive.)

By the way, you can go here to read the White House press statement about the new sanctions against Venezuela. The word “dictatorship” appears in it a total of five times. It includes as well a quote from Vice President Mike Pence, but interestingly no quote from Trump. Pence says that in Venezuela, “we’re seeing the tragedy of tyranny play out before our eyes,” and the statement also puts forward a solemn vow that the US “will not stand by as Venezuela crumbles.”

