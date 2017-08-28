Welcome to The United Banana Kingdom part one

Within minutes reports and testimonies of British victims of police raids popped up on my page. I am sharing a few of them here. As you can see, none of those police actions led to criminal charges. We have a good reason to suspect that we are dealing here with an orchestrated Orwellian campaign that is designed to interfere with our ability to think freely and express those thoughts.

David Carter – “Three police officers entered my home and proceeded to search every room then took possession of three computers while informing me that I was being arrested. Eighteen months after several police visits I’m still waiting to be charged”

Sam Blair – “January 2016 my home was raided by ten or more police officers with a search warrant, they went thru my house looking at my books and taking photos and then took all my internet devices and took me to the police station for 5 hours where they threatened to remove my bra and boots and put me in a cell. I was told by a lawyer to No Comment their questions which I did. Their questions included Did I support ISIS and was I a nazi. At nine o clock that night they then drove me home after 5 hours without a cigarette. Then I waited 18 months without being charged, and after having to do a Diversion from Prosecution Scheme I have had my case closed. The social worker that worked with me said it was obvious that I had been taunted into a corner on Twitter so I believe the Procurator Fiscal could see this too.”

Jo Cullum Stowell – “I was interviewed under caution for wishing the editor of the Jewish Chronicle would burst and CST* and CAA** both told the police I was inciting Jew hatred! I was asked about 20 tweets I’d sent except many of them were photoshopped. It was a joke, CPS*** cleared me of any antisemitism. CAA and CST ‘volunteers’ contacted all my clients using fake tweets to ruin my reputation, they even contacted members of my family. I reported them to the police who said that there hands were tied and they were powerless to do anything, and maybe I should stop using social medial?”

Alison Chabloz – “Police closed an investigation into anonymous, threatening letters I received through the post. A week later, I was the one being arrested”

The above presents a serious warning to Britain and its future as a free place.

In part two, we will look into the case of local councillors who stifle freedom of speech for Israel all in the name of ‘community relations’ and fake ‘diversity.’