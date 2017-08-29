Hezbollah Fighters salute the Victory banners at the top of the high “Halima Qara”

August 29, 2017
Resistance fighters in this video are raising Hezbollah flag on Halimat Qara strategic height in Western Qalamoun.
The move comes after ISIL terrorists left Ras Baalbek and Qaa outskirts in Lebanon and Western Qalamoun in tthe Syrian side following military operations by Lebanese army in the Lebanese side and Syrian army and Hezbollah in the Syrian side.
