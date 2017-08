In Syria: Israeli Funeral, Russia’s Strategic Ally is Iran

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 29, 2017

The Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed, during his recent meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, that the main ally of Russian in Syria and the entire Middle East will remain Iran, rejecting the Zionist leader’s threats against the Islamic Republic and Hezbollah, Zionist media outlets quoted the Russian newspaper Pravda.

Tel Aviv is very frustrated and Netanyahu was panicked during his meeting with Putin, the enemy media outlets added.

The Zionist officials were also angered by a statement made by a Russian official who said that Netanyahu cannot lecture Kremlin on how to set the required policies in Syria and the Middle East, the Israeli circles said.

The Zionist analysts also commented on Monday’s speech made by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, saying that the Resistance leader has all the required reasons to celebrate his victory over ISIL terrorist group.

They further highlighted Sayyed Nasrallah’s emphasis on the notion that the Zionist entity is the most frustrated by the fall of ISIL in the whole region.

Source: Al-Manar Website

(أ ف ب)

