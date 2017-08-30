Hamas to re-join the ‘Axis of Resistance’

Former prime minister of Gaza-ruling Islamic resistance Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh who replaced Khaled Meshaal as head of Hamas early this year, is showing his desire to re-join the Axis of Resistance (Iran-Syria-Hizbullah).

“Relations with Iran are excellent and Iran is the largest supporter of the Izz El-Deen Al-Qassam Brigade (Hamas’ military wing) with money and arms,” Yahya Sinwar, Gaza Chief told reporters on Monday. Yahya Sinwar, 54, is one of the founding-commanders of Izz El-Deen Al-Qassam Brigade. He was freed in a prisoner swap in 2011 after spending more than 20 years in Israeli jail.

Sinwar, in his remarks, invited Israeli favorite Mahmoud Abbas , for talks on forming a new national unity government to administer both the Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupied West Bank.

Khaled Meshaal abandoned his headquarter in Damascus in 2012, in order to avoid supporting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad against US-Israel sponsored insurgents. He found a new sponsor, the oil-rich tiny sheikhdom of Qatar. Since then the Jew York Times lead media have been spreading lies about Iran’s support for Hamas. Both Tehran and Lebanese Islamic resistance Hizbullah never stopped their support for Hamas – financially or otherwise.

Hamas leader statement reflects the latest developments in the region:

The US-Israeli sponsored ISIS terrorists have been defeated in both Syria and Iraq – thanks to [ASSAD and] Assad’s foreign allies such as Iran, Russia, Hizbullah and Iraqi Shi’ite militia. Suadi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning to withdraw its forces from Yemen. Qatar has re-established its diplomatic relations with Tehran. Its ambassador Ali bin Hamad Al-Sulaiti returned to Tehran on last Friday. Qatar recalled its ambassador two years ago to please Saudi ‘royals’.

Both Khaled Meshaal and Ismail Haniyeh have visited Iran frequently since 2009 Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip to thank Tehran’s support. In 2014, Meshaal met Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei, the greatest supporter of Palestinian people.

Hamas leaders have realized that Donald Trump with his Zionist Jew son-in-law Kushner as senior adviser on Israeli occupation, Hamas has no other alternative but to re-join the Axis of Resistance against the Zionist entity. They also know such entry must be blessed by Syrian government which would take time but could be achieved with help from Iran.

