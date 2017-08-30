Posted on by michaellee2009

Iran and Hamas restore relations, includes major military support

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – After six years of diplomatic disillusionment between Iran and Hamas due to different opinions and fundamental loyalties regarding the Syrian War, the two’s foreign offices have official restored full relations.

Yesterday it was announced by the military leader of Hamas, Yehya al-Sinwar, that diplomatic ties with Iran had been completely healed and that the relationship between the two is “returning to what it was in the old days.”

Indeed, to go with a return to the “old days” is a resurgence of Iranian military support for Hamas.

To this end, Sinwar also clarified that Iran is currently the “largest supporter of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing) with money and arms” and that this was linked directly to the great reconciliation between the two.

Iran’s renewed support for Hamas now further weakens the position of the President Mahmoud Abbas’ Western-backed government in Gaza that is already quite unpopular among Palestinians due to failed domestic policies (namely with regards to energy) which are linked to its inability to properly manage state finances

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ABBAS, Gaza, Hamas, Iran, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Wars on Arabs, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |