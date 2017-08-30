Iran Stresses No Military Inspection Allowed under Nuclear Deal

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 28, 2017

The Islamic Republic of Iran stressed that military inspection was not allowed under nuclear deal clinched between Tehran and world powers.

“Ms. Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to UN, is the US agent for a new devilry and she is lying,” said, on Sunday, Major General Seyyed Hassan Firouzabadi, the former Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, who is currently a senior military advisor to the supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“In the Islamic Republic of Iran, no official, whether Iranian or foreigner, is allowed to inspect military sites without the permission of the Commander-in-Chief [Ayatollah Khamenei], even military officials of non-related units,” the Iranian veteran commander reiterated.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi also said that Iran will not allow entrance to the areas forbidden in the deal, known in Iran as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“We will not succumb to the avarice of specific governments,” said Bahram Ghasemi, according to the state run TV, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting.

“The agency [IAEA], with its independence and the self-protection should exercise for its international status, will barely yield to illogical and unrealistic demands imposed by the others,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

The Iranian diplomat affirmed that “no permission will be issued by Iran for entering into areas red-lined in the agreements of the JCPOA, and IAEA inspections will certainly be done within the framework of Iran’s domestic policies.”

Source: Iranian media

