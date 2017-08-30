MILITARY SITUATION IN UQAYRIBAT POCKET ON AUGUST 30, 2017 (MAP UPDATE)

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the National Defense Forces (NDF) have liberated Jawasiyat Janubi, Haddaj, Rasm Zaynab, Taybah, Tahmaz, Bir Ghazalah, Kherbet Amarah and Wadi Khullah taking control over the entire eastern flank of the ISIS-held town of Uqayribat.

ISIS has conducted a few of counter-attacks north of Uqayribat but has not been able to stop the ongoing government offensive.

Earlier this week, government forces took control of Kherbet Bil’as, Mushrifat Huwaysis, Kherbet, Kherbet Tawil Bil’as, and Jub Abyad in the same area.

These developments clearly show that ISIS is in a no-win situation in the area and soon the SAA and the NDF will take control over the entire eastern countryside of Salamiyah.

Syrian government forces, led by the Syrian Republican Guard, have made a notable progress against ISIS terrorists in the area north of Sukhna in the province of Homs, according to pro-government sources.

Goverment troops have allegedly established a full control over the Subai’i Mount, the Daba Mount, the Khashm Baghal Mount and the nearby areas.

Earlier this week, government troops successfully advanced along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor border and captured the Dahik Sharqi Mount, asrat Faraj, Wadi Najib, Wadi Waleek and Syria Tell.

With these advances the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies set a foothold for further operations aimed at lifting the ISIS siege from Deir Ezzor.

