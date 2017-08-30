Northern Army Terrorist Gangs in Syria Supported by Washington

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, US-supported al-Nusra allied with other terrorist gangs into a so-called Northern Army, comprised of thousands of fighters. More on this below.

Developments show the urgency of expediting de-escalation zones, strengthening ceasefire conditions, and improving the humanitarian situation as soon as possible, she stressed.

Besides supporting ISIS and other terrorist groups, along with terror-bombing Raqqa and other areas, massacring civilians and destroying infrastructure, Washington is waging information war on Syria.

Last week, the State Department repeated fabricated accusations, claiming Syrian use of CWs, despite no evidence suggesting it, plenty showing toxic agents used by US-supported terrorists numerous times.

Washington is trying to “torpedo” peaceful conflict resolution, Zakharova explained – based on unanimously adopted Security Council Resolution 2254.

It calls for ceasefire and diplomatic conflict resolution – opposing sides (excluding terrorist groups) initiating a political process toward establishing “inclusive and non-sectarian governance” within six months by Syrians alone, free from outside interference.

New elections would follow in 18 months, along with drafting a new constitution, likely little different from the current one – overwhelmingly approved by national referendum in February 2012, with revisions from its initial draft.

According to General Igor Korobov, head of the Main Directorate of Russia’s General Staff, dozens of terrorist gangs banded together to form a Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham group with over 25,000 fighters – US-supported al-Nusra playing the “key role” with over 15,000 foot soldiers.

ISIS numbers exceed 9,000, according to Korobov. Heavily armed by foreign sources, they’re a “formidable foe,” using “bee swarm” tactics.

They involve “chaotic shelling and surprise attacks on the Syrian military, carried out by small, but well-coordinated mobile units,” Korobov explained.

They’re well-equipped with “state-of-the-art armaments, intelligence and electronic warfare, and improvised toxic substances.”

Drones are used for reconnaissance and attacking Syrian forces.

“Armored vehicles and artillery are deployed in residential areas near hospitals, schools, mosques and other socially significant facilities to avoid destruction by airstrikes,” he explained.

Civilians are used as human shields, Korobov adding

“(w)e’re dealing with a strong and dangerous enemy, which poses a threat not only to the Middle East, but to the other regions of the world.” “Our task is to inflict the maximum damage on the terrorists on Syrian soil.”

After six-and-a-half years of US aggression on Syria for regime change, resolution remains a distant objective – significant progress made, but endless fighting continues.

