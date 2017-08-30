President Aoun and the army commander announces the victory:  The Juroud dawn has emerged

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 30, 2017

Lebanese President, Michel Aoun declared victory over terrorism on Wednesday, as he stressed that the goals of ‘Far Al-Joroud’ battle were achieved.

“When I met the Army Chief in Yarzeh (at the start of the battle), I told the military that we expect them to win over terrorism and, today, we declare our victory over terrorism,” the Lebanese president said in a statement.

“revealing the fate of the abducted military men was among the main goals of the battle, and this goal has been achieved. However, we wish we were celebrating their liberation alive,” President Aoun said.

“We congratulate the Army Command and all the military personnel who made this victory possible. We bow before the martyrs who fell,” he said.

Source: NNA

Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun announced on Wednesday the end of “Fajr Al-Joroud” battle against ISIL terrorists in the outskirts of Ras Baalbek and Qaa, congratulating the military on the decisive victory against the Takfiri insurgents.

“Today, after you have ended the Fajr al-Jourud operation, in which you achieved a decisive victory over terrorism by expelling it from the outskirts of Ras Baalbeck and Al-Qaa, … this dear area returns to the fold of the nation,” General Aoun said in a statement addressing Lebanese soldiers.

The army chief said the operation resulted in the death of seven Lebanese soldiers, as he offered his condolences to the families of fallen troops.

“I tell these heroes: You were present in our souls, we will never forget you,” General Aoun said.

“This achievement … in the Army’s march … has turned the page on a painful period in our national life.”

Meanwhile, he voiced regret for the fate of eight Lebanese servicemen who were abducted by ISIL in 2014.

“We feel sorrow for the painful end of our servicemen who were abducted by ISIL.”

The fate of the eight Lebanese servicemen was uncovered following “Fajr Al-Joroud” battle. The location of the captured servicemen’s’ burial site was disclosed by ISIL militants who surrendered during the offensive. The bodies were found on the outskirts of Arsal.

Source: Websites

