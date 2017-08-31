First They Came For The Nazis And Pedophiles…

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by The Saker; Originally appeared at The Unz Review

First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me Martin Niemöller (1892–1984)

I have to begin this analysis by asking for your understanding for the fact that it will include a lot of full-length quotes. Under normal circumstances, I would have simply provided links, but considering the topic I will be discussing, and how some things suddenly “disappear” on the Internet, full-length quotes is probably the best option. The topic I want to deal with is the brutal crackdown on free speech by the AngloZionist Empire by means of its ‘loyal corporations’.

First they came for The Daily Stormer

I will begin this discussion by a summary of what recently happened to the Nazi website “The Daily Stormer” as described by Wikipedia. The reason why I am using Wikipedia is because it is clearly hostile to The Daily Stormer, so it cannot be accused of sympathy or of exaggerating what happened. Here is this account: (emphasis added)

The Daily Stormer helped organize the Unite the Right rally, a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11 and 12, 2017, in which a counter-protester, Heather Heyer, was killed in a vehicular ramming. Weev also called for readers of The Daily Stormer to locate and attend Heyer’s funeral, calling her a “fat skank”. On August 13, the website was informed by its domain registrar GoDaddy that it had violated the terms of service by mocking Heyer, and Anglin was given 24 hours to locate a new registrar for the site. The next day it moved to Google which almost immediately cancelled its registration for violation of terms, also terminating the website’s YouTube account.The following day, the website registered with Tucows, who canceled it hours later for regularly inciting violence. On August 15, it was announced by weev that the site had moved to the dark web, and that it was now only accessible via Tor, while Facebook banned links to the site and Discord banned its channel. On August 16, Cloudflare, the DNS provider and proxy service used to protect The Daily Stormer also terminated their service. Cloudflare had traditionally refused to terminate sites based on their content, but CEO Matthew Prince made an exception, posting a public announcement and explanation on the company blog. On August 17, after a relocation to dailystormer.ru, the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor requested a shutdown of the domain. The Daily Stormer briefly returned to the clearnet with a .lol gTLD, dailystormer.lol, administered by Namecheap, but after two days, Namecheap canceled the domain. The company’s CEO Richard Kirkendall stated that “the quality and context of the material, paired with the support for violent groups and causes passes from protected free speech into incitement”, specifically quoting one published statement from The Daily Stormer: “It doesn’t take a Ph.D. in mathematics to understand that White men + pride + organization = Jews being stuffed into ovens.” The site returned to the web as punishedstormer.com on August 24, hosted by DreamHost, whose other far-right clients include National Vanguard and the North-West Front. DreamHost stated that they were “standing up for freedom and democracy”; denial-of-service attacks from Anonymouscaused all of their sites to go offline.

Next, and even more appallingly, it is the Swiss encrypted email provider Protonmail (yes, the one I recently recommended to our community) which shut down the account of The Daily Stormer. This is how Lee Rogers, member of The Daily Stormer, describes what happened:

I Was Just Banned From ProtonMail

Lee Rogers

Daily Stormer

August 23, 2017 ProtonMail just banned me from their email service claiming I committed abuse or fraud. Cross ProtonMail off the list of companies to do business with. I signed up for an email account with them when the shutdown began. I needed a mechanism for people to contact me. A few folks suggested ProtonMail so I figured I’d give it a shot. Fast forward a few days later and I find myself locked out of the account stating that it has been disabled due to abuse or fraud. How can one make such a determination in just a few days worth of time? They obviously banned me because a bunch of hate filled people complained to them. As many folks already know, I like posting cute kitten photos and funny jokes on the Internet. Even though I get much enjoyment from those things, I get the most enjoyment out of providing financial support to the starving Jewish children in Israel. It is something that I am very passionate about. By banning me from their email service, it means I will have a more difficult time supporting those poor Jewish children. This upsets me greatly as I will no longer be able to email all the Christian donors I had lined up who wanted to support this very worthy cause. By banning me from their email service, ProtonMail has proven that their hearts are filled with hatred towards Jewish children. They sure have lots of explaining to do! What should I tell those poor Jewish kids who go to bed hungry each and every day? Curiously enough, they posted this tweet around the same time my account got banned. No idea if this means anything or not but I have never called for violence against anybody. I completely oppose such things.

Besides Andrew Anglin, I think I’ve been banned from more Internet services than anybody in history. The only thing these tech companies haven’t done to me yet is refuse service on my registered domain names. I’m sure that’s the next step though!

Before I proceed any further, let’s get something immediately out of the way: I have no use for Nazis (or any other kind of racists or racialists) and I have absolutely zero interest in what The Daily Stormer might or might not publish. In fact, until very recently, I had never heard of these people or their website.

Three question about Nazis which must be asked

However, there are many very good reasons to be appalled by what is taking place:

First, why was The Daily Stormer singled out for such crazy persecutions? Okay, okay – they are racists and Nazis. So? Does that really make them worse than anybody else? Last time I checked, none of the people involved with, or working for, The Daily Stormer had committed any personal crimes. Furthermore, had they committed any such crimes, why not go after them individually instead of going after their website? Why are the loyal corporations trying to shut down the speech of some individuals? Because they are ‘inciting violence’? That is ridiculous. The entire body of Marxist ideology is one long and never-ending incitations to (revolutionary) violence, yet nobody has ever tried to shut down all Marxist websites! Heck, the French national anthem is an incitation to violence! Since when does “free speech” exclude the incitation to violence?! Every single US President has made innumerable calls for violence (Trump recently against the DPRK), and yet nobody is censoring them? Could it be that the only reason The Daily Stormer is singled out is because it is relatively/comparably weak/poor and unable to defend itself?

Next, let’s look at the insipid notion that the Nazis were some kind of “horror of horrors”, some exceptionally evil phenomenon in human history and that therefore they deserve some special and unique form of political persecution. Here, again, let me get something immediately out of the way: I consider the Nazis of have been an abhorrent gang of arrogant genocidal racists maniacs. I do, I really do. I have *nothing* good to say about them. But what I categorically reject is the notion that they were somehow worse than all the other participants in WWII. Think of it, the Soviets? Peuhleeze! Just read Trotsky’s “Terrorism and Communism” or Lenin’s “Lessons of the Moscow Uprising” if you have any doubts about the fact that the Bolsheviks were genocidal maniacs! The Anglos? Need I remind everybody that the Anglos committed a butchery unique in world history: the genocidal extermination of all the ethnic groups of an entire continent (I call that a “pan-genocide”). How about Hiroshima, Nagasaki or the genocidal bombings of civilians in Germany? Yeah, I know, the Nazi genocide not only got a special name – the Holocaust, a misnomer by the way – but their genocide is the only one that has a mandatory casualty figure attached to it: 6 million (do you know of ANY other genocide which is always named along with an obligatory casualty figure? how about any other genocide whose exact number of victims cannot be legally investigated?). For seven decades now (actually, less, but nevermind that) we are told to mantrically repeat “Holocaust 6 million, Holocaust 6 million, Holocaust 6 million”. Why? Could it be that the real crime of the Nazis was not that they were genocidal maniacs, but that they lost WWII and that their (no less genocidal) enemies got to write the history of that war?

Then, it is true that nowadays everybody hates Nazis. Some for the right reasons (they were evil genocidal maniacs) and some for the wrong ones (the believe the anti-Nazi propaganda of the Ziomedia). But whether this is for the right or for the wrong reasons, most people hate Nazis. Not only that, but the simply use of the words “Nazi” or “Hitler” immediately disconnects the (already generally poor) critical/analytics capabilities of the vast majority of the people and that makes Nazis ideal villains. Could it be that the Nazis were singled out for repression by the AngloZionist Empire because they were ideal villains, “consensus villains” if you prefer?

I want to add here that even if we conclude that The Daily Stormer was singled out because it was weak and unable to defend itself, if we also conclude that the main crime of the Nazis was losing WWII and even if we conclude that the Nazis are perfect “consensus villains” this is no way implies that the Nazis were not every bit as bad as the imperial propaganda describes them. If I say that a murderer is not a rapist, that in no way implies that this murderer is a fine upstanding citizen since he still is a murderer. In the case of the Nazis this very much applies. For example, even if the Nazis did not kill 6 million Jews in gas chambers, it is established beyond any reasonable doubt, and not only by propagandists, that the Nazi Einsatzgruppen murdered a huge number of civilians. In fact, Raul Hilberg, probably the foremost expert on Nazi atrocities, estimates that these units killed over 2 million people. So even if somebody could prove that gas chambers and crematoria were never used to kill anybody, this will not whitewash the Nazis from their atrocities.

[Sidebar: there is a paradox here. Jewish propagandists very unwisely used the 6 million figure and the gas chambers + crematoria to show that Nazis were monsters. Now the Nazi propagandists are flipping the argument around and they say that since there is pretty good evidence that 6 million did not die and that gas chambers and crematoria were never used for mass murder of people, Nazis were snow-white pure doves who never committed any kind of atrocities. They are both lying of course. There is, in reality absolutely no need to stubbornly stick to the 6 million + gas chambers + crematoria narrative, which are extremely dubious claims, to establish that Nazis were genocidal monsters. After all, even if the Nazis murdered “only” 2-3 million civilians using bullets, disease, starvation and torture, that would still place them in the same league as Pol Pot. But that is something which neither Jews nor Nazis are willing to even look into, they stick to to their own myths in spite of all factual evidence].

I would note that there is another “consensus villain” out there which the Empire loves to single out for fear and hatred: the pedophiles. Okay, before somebody blows a coronary, let me also immediately and clearly state that I have nothing but disgust for pedophiles. That is not the point.

The point is that the AngloZionist Empire designates “consensus villains” to develop tools of repression (legal, technological, political, social) which then can be used against everybody and anybody.

Creating consensus villains

Check out the little collage I did representing a “Nazi pedophile”:

What I am trying to show with this image is how powerful the emotional response of each one of us is to an image combining a child in distress and Nazi Swastikas. What this kind of image does is create an emotional tsunami which easily smashes through any critical, rational, skeptical or analytical barrier in the brain of the person exposed to it. Though an image is probably stronger, the words “Nazi” and “pedophile” often have the same effect: to make us stop thinking and agree to anything to stop the putative Nazi and/or pedophiles. All that’s left is to give a name like “Protecting Our Children from Pedophile Nazis law” and you can pass anything, even laws justifying torture, arbitrary arrest or daily mandatory cavity searches for the entire population.

Still dubious? Okay.

Then ask yourself the following question: how is it that in a society saturated by pornography and in which homosexuals are slowly achieving what can only be called a hero status, how is it that everybody is SO concerned by child pornography? Seriously – do you *really* believe that anybody in our elites actually cares about children? If yes, I have a collection of bridges to sell you at unbeatable prices!

Of course our rulers don’t give a damn about our kids: the only use they have for our kids is to use them in the pedophile sex rings, that’s it (oh yes, while pedophilia is a crime for the commoner, it is a universal status symbol for our masters and overlords; Pizzagate anybody?). Ditto for pornography (the US porn industry is far bigger than Hollywood) or morals (we are in the “God is dead” post-Christian society, are we not?).

No, the pedophile has been singled out for the same reason as the Nazi: not because they are bad (which they, of course, are!) but because they are both easy, almost defenseless, targets and ideal ‘consensus villains’. Let me repeat this: for the AngloZionist the function of pedophiles and Nazis is to provide an ideal defenseless villain and their purpose is to make it possible to create the tools used to oppress us all.

There is also another particularly toxic side-effect for creating “consensus villains”: it makes it easy for non-consensus villains to hide. Let’s take a very simple example: the so-called “Holocaust”. It is often said that there is a need for, I kid you not, “Holocaust education” to make absolutely sure that “such an abomination does not happen again”. Not happen again?! It never stopped!!! The decolonization of Africa was a bloodbath, US wars in Korea and Vietnam killed millions of people, as did the US sponsored civil war in Indonesia. The Cambodian genocide, the Bangladesh war of Independence, Mozambican Civil War – all saw millions of people murdered. More recently, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the genocide in Rwanda, the US occupation of Iraq, the 2nd Congo war – they all killed several million of people. It is obscene, grotesque and outrageous to say “never again” if in reality it never stopped. Or let’s take the example of pedophilia: I am absolutely convinced that the Empire publicly persecutes pedophiles only because it refuses to look at the horrors the porn industry generates, not only amongst its “performers”, but in the millions of individuals and families it affects (and if you think that these are the paranoid ravings on a prudish Christian fundamentalist, just read this article and wake up to the real world! I also highly recommend the second chapter “The Illusion of Love” in Chris Hedges wonderful book “Empire of Illusion: The End of Literacy and the Triumph of Spectacle” which I consider to be a “must read” to understand the United State’s society).

The horrible truth is that neither Nazis nor pedophiles are in any way exceptional. They are just the typical products of a world gone mad with arrogance, hatred and maniacal perversion. You don’t just do away with any and all forms of spirituality, with any sense of the sacred or absolute, and not pay the consequences of that kind of folly. The condemnation of Nazis and pedophiles is just a particularly hypocritical form of virtue-signaling by forces and individuals which are every bit as evil and perverted as the Nazis and pedophiles which they so vehemently denounce and condemn. We should not let the tree hide the forest, and neither should we allow one SOB to hide a multitude of other SOBs.

Subcontracting the repression of free speech to private contractors

What is taking place right now is that the Neocons have found a clever way to circumvent the constitutional guarantees (such as the First Amendment) by privatizing the repression of free speech. This is really nothing new: the Pentagon has been waging illegal wars by using “private contractors” just as the “3 letter” agencies have been illegally spying on us by also using private intelligence companies. Now the Neocons are using the private sector to crack down on our freedoms: ain’t capitalism just wonderful?!

Let’s take the example of the The Daily Stormer again: if the US government had barred The Daily Stormer from having a website or from using email, the ACLU would have been up in arms. But since this is done by the private sector and not by the government, the ACLU has absolutely nothing to say. Why? Because the “terms of service” (which nobody ever reads) give IT companies practically limitless power to do what they want with your data and the power to deny you any and all of their services. To use Google (or any other IT company’s services) is not a right. That’s that simple.

The key problem here is that, taking the example of the The Daily Stormer, Godaddy+Google+YouTube+Facebook pretty much *is* the Internet. Oh sure, right now The Daily Stormer is hiding in the “dark web” (at http://dstormer6em3i4km.onion/) and can only be accessed by using a Tor router and where it is not indexed by search engines (also, at the time of writing, it is also located here: https://dailystormer.al/ but God only knows for how long). But this is irrelevant. The Empire does not give a damn about what happens in some remote corner of the Internet, it only cares about being able to control what happens in about 90% of the Internet, and that 90% is controlled by a relatively short list of loyal corporations which are more than happy to do the Empire’s bidding even without a court order.

It now also appears that, at least according to the Wikipedia article above, Anonymous is willing to act as the Empire’s enforcer. Of course, this might be the NSA pretending to be Anonymous. We will never know.

This was inevitable I would add. The Founding Fathers crafted the US Constitution (and other legal instruments) to protect the people from government abuse. They could never have imagined that the ruling elites would dismantle as much of the government as possible (mostly the most useful parts) and replace it with private corporations. US civil right leaders were so obsessed with Uncle Sam that they never even noticed how the US corporate world quietly and legally enslaved them, on behalf of the ‘deep state’, of course, whose main component today are the Neocons.

So what must we do about this?

The liberation of our minds and of the technologies we use

I think that we must accept the Neocons’ conceptual challenge: they are literally daring us to oppose the persecution of Nazis and pedophiles. We, therefore, must do exactly that – try to make it impossible for the Neocons to persecute the Nazis and the pedophiles. Not for their sake, of course, but for *ours*! Because if the Empire can do this to the Nazis, then the Empire can do it to anybody next. Truly, “first they came for the Nazis and pedophiles”…

[Sidebar: seventy two years after the end of WWII, the tables have been fully turned, and now the famous verses by Pastor Niemöller should begin by “First they came for the Nazis and pedophiles”. I can imagine how absolutely appalled Pastor Niemöller would be if he found out that his famous anti-Nazis words are now being used to defend the freedoms of Nazis and pedophiles. He would be appalled, yes, and saddened, but I am sure that he would also understand and agree.]

I submit that it is high time for all of us to refuse to be treated like laboratory rats who are trained by operant conditioning to worship X (Barack Obama) and loathe Y (Nazis). Nazis and pedophiles fully deserve our disgust and rejection, but not because we have been brainwashed to hate them, not because they represent some kind of ‘super-evil’, but simply because they truly are abhorrent. Those who want to brainwash us into hating them don’t trust us to come to that conclusion without brainwashing and that is, I submit, is very offensive and demeaning for us. We need to tell those who would have us terminally brainwashed that we can come to our own conclusions, thank you very much, and that they can keep their brainwashing to themselves.

Besides liberating us for the ideological yoke imposed on us by the imperial propaganda machine, there are also technological issues which need to be looked into. For example, having a website and using encrypted emails. We all need this, right? Except that now, this might be a very hard thing to find. What if there was a corporation out there which would openly declare that this corporation’s services would not be denied to anybody for any reasons? What if a corporation declared, on principle, that Nazis, pedophiles and terrorists accounts would never be closed or otherwise compromised? Would that not be exactly the corporation you would want to open an account with?

First, let’s be realistic and not ask any service provider to ignore a court order. In the abstract, that could be very noble, but not very realistic. However, our first condition could be that the service provider would only close down or otherwise limit our account if given a legal court order. Terms of service which would include that provision could, in theory, make even the United States a fairly safe jurisdiction. Switzerland or Iceland would be even better.

I don’t know if this is technically feasible, but it would be even better if the service provider made it technically impossible for itself to shut down an account. There have been some steps taken towards this kind of setup. For example, Protonmail encrypts the user inbox in such a way that even if a Swiss court ordered Protonmail to produce a user’s inbox contents Protonmail would only be able to hand over highly encrypted files but not the plaintext. This makes me wonder if it would be possible to have one authority (the service provider) deal with the creation of one account but that this account, once created, would be technically impossible to close down for the service provider. What if that account was hosted on a P2P network or if the credentials to create an account were insufficient to close it down? I don’t know, I am just thinking out loud here. Any opinions?

Second, the corporate headquarters, financial assets and servers would have to be located in fairly safe jurisdictions. Protonmail has it’s corporate headquarters and bank accounts in Switzerland (their servers are distributed, some are even in Israel, sigh…). Maybe it would be better to separate them all in different jurisdictions? Distributed jurisdictions maybe?

[Sidebar: here I have to admit to my great regret and shame that Russia under Putin is no better than the USA and, frankly, Russia is even worse in many aspects. The sad reality is that the Russian government, under the pious pretext of anti-terrorism, has passed many freedom and privacy crushing laws and that the legal guarantees offered to free speech in Russia are close to zero. Yeah, *right now* there is a good guy in power, but if tomorrow, God forbid, some kind of “Eltsinoid” comes to power there is nothing preventing the Russian government from totally banning encryption, shutting down “politically incorrect” websites, etc. The sames goes for Iran and China, by the way. I am personally lucky that my blog is not blocked in Iran – yes, I had this checked – but many others are. China might be the worst offender of them all: they now want to introduce the mandatory registration of passport data for each person using any social media! This is paradoxical, but the countries who are at the forefront of the resistance to the AngloZionist Empire have even less of a culture of freedom, especially on the Internet, than the USA or most EU countries. This is very bad news for us because that means that we are probably more likely to find a solution to our problems in the West than we are in countries such as Russia, Iran or China. It is quite telling (see above) that Roskomnadzor instead of providing a safe heaven in Russia for The Daily Stormer actually demanded (and obtain) that their Russian domain be shut down. Shame on Russia, is all I can say!]

Will such a service provider ever be created? I want to hope that yes. I was tremendously encouraged by the reaction of the Electronic Frontier Foundation (see here for full text) which strongly condemned the actions of the loyal corporations and who clearly said:

Protecting free speech is not something we do because we agree with all of the speech that gets protected. We do it because we believe that no one—not the government and not private commercial enterprises—should decide who gets to speak and who doesn’t.

God bless their hearts! I am proud to be a member of the EFF.

The Free Software Foundation (FSF), of which I am also a member, might have to come up with the technology to guarantee that nobody, including “consensus villains” is stripped form the right to present ideas or to securely communicate.

I can hear the objection “what about the terrorists?” To this I would reply two things:

As far as I know, all terrorists are state-sponsored. Terrorists can *easily* bypass any forms of state control (mostly by not revealing which email accounts they use).

So this “we will give the terrorists the means to communicate” is a total canard.

As a tool for freedom, the Internet has truly been fantastic. But we also have to recognize that it has its weak points, especially its “points of entry” (the so-called Network Access Points or NAPs) and domain name registration mechanism (via ICANN). Governments cannot shut down the Internet. Government and the private sector together probably can.

And then there is the problem of search engines. Right now Google reigns supreme, and the runner-up (Yandex) is very much is focusing on the Russian Internet. There are plenty of other search engines, but none of them offer any guarantees of being a-political. Yet again, this is a challenge for the free software community which will have to come up with a solution, but this will take time.

Preempting some inevitable accusations

Did you notice how many times in this article I had to go out of my way to preempt the accusation that I have some kind of sympathy for the Nazis? Well, I am pretty sure that some dimwit will try to post a comment accusing me of being a Nazi anyway. When that happens, please consider it an example of how easily the word “Nazi” turns brains into mush. Some will also accuse me of being a crypto-Nazi (or something to the same effect) not because they really believe that, but because they will lack any logical and fact based arguments to dispute my points. They will hope that the “Nazi” label will serve to simply remove my arguments from the awareness of the well-conditioned readers. Finally, there will also be the inevitable “offended Nazis” who will be absolutely outraged that a guy who dares question the 6 million + gas chambers + crematoria ALSO calls Nazis evil racist genocidal maniacs (they also hate it when I speak of Ukronazis – apparently the fact that there are plenty of Jews in the Ukie leadership is evidence that the Ukronazis are not Nazis. Makes me wonder if these guys realize how much Nazis and Zionists are alike or whether they don’t understand that the Israeli government is, ideologically speaking, simply a Jewish version National-Socialist ideas, policies and even methods). That kind of arguments usually begin with “it sounds like” or “in other words” or “so what you are saying” etc. My reply is simple: I wrote what I wrote. If I wanted to write something different, I would have. So, please, spare us the usual “creative paraphrasing” of what it actually says.

Conclusion: the last groups of resistance

The current hysteria around the Alt-Right, the Daily Stormer or Tump as the “KKK Candidate” are not just the result of the corporate media being controlled by sensationalist idiots. This is a deliberate strategic psyop campaign whose aim is to topple Trump and crackdown on the legitimate aspirations of millions of Americans who simply want their country back. It all began by a color revolution against Trump, followed by a successful coup and now the Neocons are turning their attention to us, the regular people. In their sick minds, if we are not brainwashed Clintonbots then we are all neo-Nazis of some kind. For them, the Daily Stormer or the Alt-Right are just the evidence and the pretext they need to crack-down on our civil liberties and human rights. To make things worse, the so-called Left (I say “so-called” because, let me tell you, there is no real Left in the USA, only ignorant dumbasses would call Obama a Socialist!) has totally failed to understand that “first they came for the Alt-Right” and, instead, they participate in the “Trump is a racist” campaign. Frankly, I find the US liberals beyond any hope, terminally brain-dead, and politically they are idiots at the service of the Neocons. We all know where the Neocons stand. So that leaves only two groups who are still capable of thought and these are the paleoconservatives and the libertarians. They are not exactly my cup of tea with their economic ideas and myths, but that really is irrelevant at this point. What matters is that they are the last ones standing for the following basic principles:

Support for Constitutional freedoms and civil rights Opposition to empire and foreign wars Resistance against the social and political agenda of the “coalition of minorities“

I think that by now most paleoconservatives and libertarians have understood that “the Trump presidency is over” as Bannon put it. Trump is a crushed and neutered intellectual midget in the hands of the Neocons. But what Trump stood for during his election still deserves to be fought for. Forget the man, but remember the values, the ideas, the principles which got him elected. These values are all that stands between us and a life of servitude to the Neocons and their AngloZionist Empire. This is also all that stands between mankind and a possible world war.

[Sidebar: to my (real) Leftist friends: no, I am not endorsing the political views of the paleoconservatives or the libertarians. But I am saying that in the US context these are the only two political forces left which are mentally capable of resistance. As I said, there is no real organized Left north of the Rio Grande, sorry. And, before you ask, the Antifa who are just dumb tools in the hands of the Neocons. Yes, there are some real Leftist individuals in the USA, surprisingly many I would say, but nothing organized, no movement. This is a disaster and a tragedy, but this is also the sad reality.]

What the Neocon propaganda machine has been doing is to try to place the paleoconservatives and the libertarians into either the category “Putin agent” (Ron Paul) or Nazi (Pat Buchanan). If they succeed, then it’s really the end, folks.

