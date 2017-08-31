Posted on by michaellee2009

More than 257k Civilians killed by Saudi Aggression and Siege on Yemen, Says Human Rights Ministry

The Ministry of Human Rights confirmed that 10,373 citizens were killed by the direct bombing of the aggression alliance, while the number of those who died as a result of the aggression and the siege are 247 thousand citizens due to lack of medicines and the spread of epidemics and malnutrition and kidney failure.

“There is no legal loophole that allows Saudi Arabia to target civilian homes, close airports and prevent medical and relief assistance,” Human Rights Minister Alia Faysal Abdul Latif said in a news conference in Sanaa on the crime of targeting the Faj Atan neighborhood, yesterday.

“Saudi Arabia and its coalition cannot bomb the facilities and infrastructure that are indispensable for the survival of the civilian population,” she said, stressing that what the coalition of aggression is doing is a war crime and a violation of international humanitarian laws.

Under Secretary of the Ministry of Human Rights reviewed the statistics of the victims of the aggression on Yemen from 26 March 2015 to 28 August 2017, which amounted to ten thousand and 373 martyrs, including two thousand and 130 children and a thousand and 813 women.

The statistics show that the aggression and the unjust siege caused the death of 247 thousand citizens due to lack of medicines and the spread of epidemics such as measles, cholera, malnutrition and other diseases such as renal failure. It is also noted that the lives of 75 thousand patients are threatened to die for not being able to travel abroad for treatment due to the closure of airports.

As the Reuters has reported, more than half a million people in Yemen have been infected with cholera since the epidemic began four months ago and 1,975 people have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Each day there are more than 5,000 new cases of the waterborne disease, which causes acute diarrhoea and dehydration, in the country where the health system has collapsed after more than two years of war, it said.

“The total number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen this year hit the half a million mark on Sunday, and nearly 2,000 people have died since the outbreak began to spread rapidly at the end of April,” the WHO said in a statement on Monday.

“The spread of cholera has slowed significantly in some areas compared to peak levels but the disease is still spreading fast in more recently affected districts, which are recording large numbers of cases,” it said, reporting a total of 503,484 cases.

The country’s Health Ministry has already announced that 21 of a total 22 Yemeni provinces are threatened by the disease. On mid-May, it also declared a state of emergency in the capital Sana’a in connection with the epidemic.

Saudi Arabia has been striking Yemen since March 2015 to restore power to fugitive president Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh. The Saudi-led aggression has so far killed at least 14,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children.

Despite Riyadh’s claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures.

According to several reports, the Saudi-led air campaign against Yemen has drove the impoverished country towards humanitarian disaster.

Nearly 3.3 million Yemeni people, including 2.1 million children, are currently suffering from acute malnutrition. The Al-Saud aggression has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories.

The WHO now classifies Yemen as one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world alongside Syria, South Sudan, Nigeria and Iraq.

*(Human Rights Minister Alia Faysal Abdul Latif. Image courtesy of YouTube).

