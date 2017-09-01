Divide and Conquer: Keep the Goyim Fighting Each Other

Posted on by michaellee2009

Posted on August 28, 2017

The old “divide and conquer” strategy seems to be very much in play now. If the American people are riled up and divided to the point that they are battling each other in the streets, who do you suppose that might benefit?

Another street battle royale took place in Berkeley over the weekend. The “red scare” that swept America back in the 1950s seems mild in comparison to what we’re experiencing today. We have a mainstream media apparatus, owned by a handful of corporations, deliberately whipping up public hysteria over “Nazis” and “white supremacists.” These media corporations are “blessed” with Jewish CEOs and top executives (for the most part), though of course anyone with the temerity to point that out automatically gets accused of being a “Nazi” or a “white supremacist.” And just as in the 1950s, when many Americans were charged with being “communists” who decidedly were not communists, so today many many of our fellow citizens are being tarred as “neo-Nazis” or “white supremacists” who emphatically are neither. Though again, as I say, the anger we’re seeing today far exceeds anything we saw back in the fifties.

It is an anger that also defies the bounds of logic. We are living in a time now when you can be accused of being a “white supremacist” even if you are not white. This is the fate that has befallen some of the people in the video below. What we see and hear in this video are the voices of sanity–the kind of voices that are direly needed right now:

Voices of sanity–to be sure! Though sadly, they seem to be struggling to stay afloat in a sea of insanity. The above video was uploaded on Saturday. The following video came to be uploaded on Sunday, and in it we see Joey Gibson, the guy wearing the “Patriot Prayer” t-shirt in the video above, attacked by stick-wielding Antifa screamers, this during yesterday’s violence on the streets of Berkeley.

This of course needs to stop before the country is torn completely apart. But we are part of a pyramid, with powerful elites at the top who stand to benefit from keeping those at the base of the structure at each other’s throats…and for this reason things getting worse…rather than better…seems the more likely prognosis.

The following is a report from the Washington Examiner on yesterday’s violence in Berkeley. The writer makes some of the same points about people being mislabeled as “white supremacists,” and he also provides an analysis on the performance of the Berkeley police, accusing them of “neglect of duty.”

Berkeley Proves Liberals are Enabling Antifa Violence

By Tom Rogan

Once again, the supposedly anti-fascist Antifa movement has reared its violent black-cloaked head.

On Sunday, Antifa supporters attacked a group of conservative protesters in Berkeley, California who, to all appearances, have nothing to do with the white nationalism or supremacism of the group that marched in Charlottesville earlier this month.

YouTube is filled with videos from the event showing peaceful gatherers being accosted by weapon-wielding Antifa thugs. One video posted by Mother Jones reporter, Shane Bauer, shows a mob attacking a man as he curls up on the ground. In another video posted by the journalist Ziva Branstetter, Antifa protesters are seen chasing down two conservative marchers. None of these victims were affiliated with white supremacist groups.

I have two takeaways.

First, Sunday’s events are yet more evidence of an unyielding truth: Antifa are violent fascists, not anti-fascists. American-Antifa followers bear no hesitancy in replicating European “black block” efforts to conceal their identities and carry sticks as weapons. Unfortunately, many on the Left seem to quietly celebrate this unpleasantness: note that Bauer’s video of the mob attack received thousands of Twitter likes.

That’s a big problem, because Antifa’s violence isn’t just localized criminality. It is a coordinated assault on freedom of speech and thus fundamentally incongruent with the U.S. Constitution.

My second takeaway is the decision, as the San Francisco Chronicle’s Lizzie Johnson reports, of Berkeley Police to deliberately allow Antifa to attack the permitted protesters. The police defended this neglect of duty stating, “We made a strategic decision to move our officers, we also want people to freely assemble.”

But let’s be clear, this is a pathetic excuse, and we’ve been seeing a lot of it lately. The first responsibility of the police is public protection, and free assembly does not exist where it is subjugated to the whim of a violent mob. It’s not fair to blame the police alone — Berkeley’s notoriously liberal city government also shares outsize blame here. As in Charlottesville, it seems likely that the Berkeley city government pressured the police not to take action. After all, in the run up to the conservative protest, the city printed 20,000 leaflets implicitly blurring these protesters with those of the alt-right. Those leaflets read“Berkeley stands united against hate.”

That casual ignorance speaks to the broader issue: a growing understanding from many on the Left that any peaceable assembly they disagree with is illegitimate and unworthy of constitutional protection. Such thinking is exemplified by Mr. Bauer, who, in addition to posting the video of the mob attack, posted this tweet.

Continued here

