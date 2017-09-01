SYRIAN WAR REPORT – SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

ARMY ADVANCES DEEP INSIDE DEIR EZZOR PROVINCE

Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Republican Guard, have liberated the strategic al-Bishri Mountain as well as the al-Birshri triangle from ISIS and deployed in only about 37 km from the city of Deir Ezzor besieged by ISIS terrorists. Some sources even speculate that government troops advanced 5-10 km further, but this still has to be confirmed.

The Al-Bishri Mountain is one of the highest points in the desert area between Palmyra and Deir Ezzor. With liberation of this strategic location as well as the progress along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway government forces are now able to develop momentum in order to take control over Kobaje and Ash Sholah located en route to Deir Ezzor. The goal of the effort will be to take control over the key roads west and southwest of Deir Ezzor prior launching a direct advance to lift the siege from the strategic city.

At the same time, the ISIS activity in southern Raqqah poses a key threat to the advancing government forces where ISIS terrorists have seized the villages of Ghanim al-Ali, Shuraydah, Jabali and Zawr Shammar after almost a week of heavy fighting.

If ISIS successfully develops momentum along the road to the al-Birshri triangle, the terrorist group will threat the southern flank of government troops in the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway area.

In the eastern Hama countryside, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated Mukaymen, Maksar Janubi, Qastal Shamali, Qastal Wastani and Qastal Janubi. Multiple airstrikes are reported in the ISIS-held area of Uqayribat.

Jaysh Ahrar al-Ashayer and Jaysh Usud al-Sharqiya released a Syrian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Ali al-Helw and 30 Syrian soldiers.

Al-Helw was captured after his MiG-23BN was downed southeastern Syria on August 15. The 30 soldiers were captured by militants during their successful attack on SAA positions in the Suweida countryside on August 19.

No confirmed reports about the details of the deal between the government and US-backed militants are available

Syrian government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) 5th Assault Corps’ ISIS Hunters, have liberated the key town of Uqayribat from ISIS in the eastern Hama countryside, the ISIS Hunters media wing reported few moments ago.

If Uqayribat is really liberated, it will be a major blow to ISIS terrorists inside the eastern Hama pocket and the entire pocket will likely collapse soon.

The Russian Zvezda TV channel has released a fresh video showing Mi-28N attack helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces in action against ISIS in the area of Uqayribat in the eastern Hama countryisde.

Earlier today, government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army 5th Assault Corps, liberated the town of Uqayribat from ISIS. Now, when the key ISIS strong point in the area felt into the hands of government forces, the ISIS pocket in eastern Hama has no chances to resist to government forces any notable time.

