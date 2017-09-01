Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (24 – 29 August 2017)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(24 – 29 August 2017)

5 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 39 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the Southern Gaza Strip.

50 civilians, including 10 children and a woman, were arrested in the West Bank.

Eighteen of them, including 3 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued efforts to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A Jewish synagogue was opened in Silwan village.

Students of al-Aqsa Sharia School were denied access to their school in the mosque under the pretext of receiving the Palestinian curriculum books.

Israeli forces raided Yabus Cultural Centre and banned a Research Seminar, claiming it was organized by Hamas Movement.

Israeli forces continued to target the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip Sea.

Seven shooting incidents were documented against Palestinian fishing boats in the northern Gaza Strip. Neither causalities nor arrests were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 10 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian worker at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (24 – 29 August 2017).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 7 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Five of them, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank, and the 2 others, including a child, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea.

In the West Bank, on 25 August 2017, Israeli forces wounded 3 civilians, including a child, with rubber-coated metal bullets during Kafr Qaddoum protest, northeast of qalqilya, against the closure of the eastern entrance to the village since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate.

On 29 August 2017, two Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded with bullets when Israeli forces moved into Nablus to accompany dozens of settlers while entering “Josef Tomb” in the eastern side of the city to perform religious rituals. A number of children and young men gathered at the entrance to Balatah refugee camp and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli soldiers in response opened fire at them, wounding both of them.

In the Gaza Strip, border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. During these protests, Israeli forces used force against the protestors, particularly when dispersing them. As a result, 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded after being directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Concerning attacks on fishermen, on 24 August 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area on 26, 27, and 28 August 2017.

On 26 August 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, west of al-Soudaniya area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred in the same area on 27 August 2017.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 39 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 8 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 50 Palestinian civilians, including 10 children and a woman. Eighteen of them, including 3 children and the woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 28 August 2017, Israeli forces moved inti al-Qararah villafe, northeast of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces combed and levelled the agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Israeli forces later redeployed along the fence.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

In the context of creating a Jewish majority in the City, On 24 August 2017, Israeli Ministers, members of Knesset and Rabbis opened a Jewish synagogue in the neighborhood of Batn Al-Hawa in Silwan south of occupied Jerusalem. Zuhair al-Rajabi, Head of Batn al-Hawa neibourhood Committee, said that the Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, and Members of the Knesset as well as Rabbis and nearly 300 settlers opened a synagogue in Batn Al-Hawa in “Abu Nab” building which was seized in 2015. They brought two books from the Torah inside the property. It should be mentioned that the building is comprised of 5 apartments and characterized by its distinctive character. Thus, settlement organizations claim that it was a synagogue for the Jews of Yemen in the late 19th century and began to demand the evacuation of the property since 2004. The property falls within the “Ateerat Cohanim” scheme to control the 5200 square meters from the “Batn Al-Hawa” neighborhood, claiming it belongs to Jews from Yemen since 1881.

As part of targeting educational institutions, on 24 August 2017, the Israeli police denied students of al-Aqsa Sharia School access to their school in the Mosque, under the pretext of receiving book of the Palestinian curriculum with the Palestinian flag printed on which. They arrested Sheikh Najeh Bkeirat, Director of the Sharia Education in the Islamic Endowments “Aqwqa”, and Robin Muhsen, Seceterait at al-Qsa School. They also took the ID card of teacher Nader al-Afghani and summoned him for investigation at al-Qeshlah police station in Old Jerusalem. Al-Afghani teaches 100 female students at al-Aqsa Sharia School for Girls and 150 male students in al-Aqsa Sharia School for Boys from the 7th to 12th grade.

As part of targeting the NGOs, on 28 August 2017, Israeli forces raided Yabus Cultural Center on al-Zahraa’ Street and banned a research seminar. The Israeli Intelligence Service surrounded the Center an hour before the scheduled time for the seminar. They took the ID cards of the participants, forced them to leave the hall, and prevented anyone from entering it. The Israeli forces then fixed a decision signed by the Israeli Police Commander in Jerusalem saying that the ban is based on the ” 2016 Anti-Terrorism Law” under the pretext that Hamas Movement organizes the seminar.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 24 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Laqia village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then confiscated 3 civilians namely Fouad ‘Asi, Adeeb Mafarjah and Abdul Karim Jamal ‘Asi.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jalal Naji al-Suwaiti (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ashraf Mahmoud Salah (39) and Rezeq Shehadah Salah (44) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali ‘Afanah Jawarish (12) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children, namely Eyad Raed Fayez al-Qaq (16), Anas Saber Hamad Shaqour (17), Ahmed Marwan Saleh Buziyah (23) and ‘Odai Hasan Shaqour (23). The soldiers also stole about NIS 1200 and JD 50 from a house belonging to Marwan Saleh Buziyah when they arrested his son Ahmed, but the soldiers denied that. Marwan said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 24 August 2017, my sons and I were in the living room as we were expecting the Israeli forces to come to our house after we knew they were in the village. My son, Ahmed, has always been in permanent confrontation with the Israeli forces, so his arrest was expected. The door was suddenly opened as the soldiers broke it with a special machine without knocking on the door. A large number of Israeli soldiers deployed all over the house while other soldiers searched the rooms. We knew that the soldiers will steal our money from the closet as I was saving it preparing for Eid al-Adha. While the soldiers were leaving the house, my wife went to the closet and opened it, but did not find the money. I quickly followed the officer and informed him that his soldiers stole money from me, but he denied that. The officer then ordered each soldier to take his wallet out of his pocket, but he did not search or even open them. He then promised me that he will turn the money back, but in vain, and this how they stole about NIS 1200 and JD 50.”

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Shyoukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Sabri Zohour (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Khelet al-‘Ein. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ayman Nawaf Ahmed Sabarnah and Ra’ed Ahmed Mufleh ‘Adi. The Israeli forces later withdrew from the village, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 04:10, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shyoukh and al-Burj villages in Hebron and Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 25 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested Ra’fat ‘Ali Thawabtah (27).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im, Qalqas and Beit Awa villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 26 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron, and stationed in Abu Suneinah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of ‘Arafat Ya’qub Rashid Abu Romouz (39). They later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin and stationed in the eastern neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Husam al-Nassar (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sahour. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamadah Omer ‘Obayat and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; al-Quds Street and Sateh Marhaba neighborhood in al-Birah; Kafer al-Deek village, west of Salfit; Hebron and Salfit village.

Sunday, 27 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Zubaidat village, north of Jericho. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians namely Abdullah Ahmed Zubaidat, Murad Salamah Zubaidat, Mo’tasem Eyad Zubaidat and Ibrahim Saleh Zubaidat.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Abu Katilah neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baraa’ Mousa Dufash (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 house belonging to Mohammed ‘Essa Hamamrah (19) and Sanad Mohammed Hamamrah (19) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hani Ramzi al-Khdour (22) and Ahmed ‘Ali Tarairah (19) and then arrested them.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

At approximately 20:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of al-Sudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Surif and Taffuh villages in Hebron.

Monday, 28 August 2017

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Jabbar Jehad Abu Salah (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Adam Mohammed Darwish (15) and Farouq Ma’moun Bdair (22) and then arrested them.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia village in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired flare bombs and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage were reported. The Israeli gunboats targeted the Palestinian fishing boats again at approximately 07:50 on the same day.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military heavy vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The incursion continued for several hours and then redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla, Sa’ir, al-Hadab villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron.

Tuesday, 29 August 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Fatin Mousa (22). They then arrested him and confiscated his cell phone. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian is a student at the Arab American University.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ra’ai village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fakhri al-Atrash. They then arrested Fakhri’s sons, Yusuf and Mohammed.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 children namely Mohammed Rezeq Najajrah (19), Mahmoud Taleb Najajrah (16) and Khalaf shadi Najajrah (14).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus to protect dozens of settlers while they enter Joseph’s Tomb in the eastern side of the city to perform religious rituals and Talmudic prayers. A number of youngsters gathered at the entrance to Balata refugee camp and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The soldiers fired live bullets at them. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a two-two bullet wound to the right side of the abdomen and a 17-year-old child sustained a two-two bullet wound to the right leg. They were transferred to Rafidiya Governmental Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and ‘Azoun village, east of the city, and al-Thaheriyah and al-Majd villages in Hebron.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 25 August 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 37-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the head; an 18-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the abdomen; and an 8-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, 25 August 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli measures in occupied Jerusalem. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 20:00 on the same day. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian, from Jabalia, was hit with a tear gas canister to the back; and a 15-year-old child, from al-Shija’iyah neighborhood in Gaza, was hit with a tear gas canister to the back. The wounded civilians were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Their injuries were classified as minor.

(PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilians)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 22 August Various goods 4539 Humanitarian aid 15164 Cooking gas 289.980 Benzene 114,061 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 823,61338,000 Construction aggregates 12320 Cement 2040 Construction steel 284 23 August Various goods 3381 Humanitarian aid 15540 Cooking gas 289,300 Benzene 114,229 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 877,91876,000 Construction aggregates 11440 Cement 2960 Construction steel 446 24 August Various goods 4114 Humanitarian aid 14916 Cooking gas 288,760 Benzene 228,028 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 637,81338.000 Construction aggregates 10960 Cement 2160 Construction steel 1172 Various goods 3092 Humanitarian aid 15362 27 August Cooking gas 267,050 Benzene 152,017 DieselDiesel for UNRWA 606,06275,982 Construction aggregates 11880 Cement 2240 Construction steel 698

Exports:

On Wednesday, 23 August 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of vegetables, a truckload of fish, a truckload of clothes, a truckload of furniture and a truckload of aluminum scraps.

On Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of vegetables.

On Sunday, 27 August 2017, Israeli forces allowed the exportation of a truckload of vegetables, a truckload of furniture and a truckload of tomatoes.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(22-28 August 2017)

Category 22 August 23 August 24 August 25 August 26 August 27August 28August Patients 35 42 29 5 – 55 24 Companions 29 38 23 4 – 49 21 Personal needs 34 38 39 21 – 23 27 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – 7 Arabs fromIsrael 3 20 4 9 – 2 – Diplomats 2 – – – – – 1 International journalists – 1 – – – – – International workers 14 30 73 6 – 17 17 Travelersabroad 51 2 – – – 1 – Business people 109 112 118 1 – 165 107 Business meetings 1 – – – – – – Security interviews 2 4 7 – – 1 3 VIPs 1 – 3 – – – 2 Ambulances to Israel 6 2 5 2 – 4 3 Patients’ Companions 6 2 25 2 – 4 4

Notes: on Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces allowed the entry of two dead bodies to the Gaza Strip.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (13) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrances to Sa’ir and al-Shayyoukh villages.

On Friday, 25 August 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village, at the western entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to Kharsa village.

On Saturday, 26 August 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer and Kharsa villages.

On Sunday, 27 August 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and on Deir Razieh road.

On MondaY, 28 August 2017, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to Beit Kahel village and on Raboud road.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 12:45 on Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 18:15, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Jeet village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 21:50 on Friday, 25 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqilyia.

At approximately 23:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

At approximately 18:20 on Saturday, 26 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqilyia.

At approximately 08:10 on Saturday, 26 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Qalqilyia.

At approximately 16:00, a similar checkpoint was established under the bridge of Askaka village, east of the city.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 19:15 on Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under the bridge of Askaka village, east of Salfit.

At approximately 09:20 on Sunday, 27 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Rafat village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 21:00, a similar checkpoint was established between Kaful Hares and Hares villages, north of the city.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. In the meantime, they arrested ‘Ahd Hazem al-Remawi (16), from Beit Rimah village, northwest of the city.

On Saturday, 26 August 2017, Israeli forces stationed at “Container” checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Yousef Iyyas Sarahnah (22), from al-Dahisha camp, south of the city.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Iyad al-A’war (41), Mohamed Dawoud al-‘Abasi (25) and Hamad Abed al-Men’iem al-A’war (24).

At approximately 07:00 on Thursday, Israeli police prevented the students of al-Aqsa Sharia School for Boys from entering their school inside the mosque under the pretext of receiving the Palestinian curriculum books with the Palestinian flag printed on them. They also arrested the Director of Sharia Education in Awqaf, Sheikh Najah Bakirat, and the Secretary of the Al-Aqsa School, Robin Mohsen. Moreover, the Israeli police checked the ID card of teacher Nader al-Afghani and summonsed him for investigation in “al-Qashlah” police station in Jerusalem’s Old City. According to PCHR’s investigation, Israeli forces stationed at al-Asbat (Lion) Gate, prevented the students from entering to their school inside the mosque after they received their books. It should be noted that the school administration distributed books to students at al-Asbat (Lion) Gate’s yard. The Israeli forces checked the books’ content after searching the students’ bags. They also checked the ID card of the Secretary of the Al-Aqsa school, Robin Mohsen and detained his car, where there were books. On Tuesday, 22 August 2017, the Israeli police prevented entering schoolbooks into the al-Aqsa Shari’a School for Girls through al-Asbat (Lion) Gate, under the pretext of “They are issued by the Palestinian Authority”. As a result, the school was forced to distribute the books for students in a parking near al-Asbat (Lion) Gate. There are 100 female students in al-Aqsa Sharia School and around 150 male students in al-Aqsa Shari’a School for Boys.

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces raided and searched the Orphanage Secondary School in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They then arrested Ihab Shaheen (16) and Mohamed Mz’row (16) from their class under the pretext of throwing stones.

At approximately 11:30, Israeli forces moved into Hitah Gate neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mo’men Hashim (22) and Mo’tasem al-Rajabi (23).

At approximately 02:00 on Saturday, 26 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jaber family. They then arrested Mohamed (23) and Taha Jaber (25) and summoned their 3rd brother Mahmoud (21) to question him. Mahmoud was not home, and was released only few months ago after serving 5 years in the Israeli jails. Jaber family said that over 40 Israeli soldiers raided their house rooms, searched them and damaged their contents. They also beat up and pushed the family members and then arrested Mohamed and Taha, in addition to summoning their brother Mahmoud. The family added that the Israeli forces asked Malak (10) and Yaseen (12), who were inside the house, about their brother Mahmoud. The family said that Malak was afraid during the house raid, which continued for 5 hours.

At approximately 02:30 on Monday, 28 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Emad al-Deen Khalil al-‘Abasi (30) and Mohamed Yousef Abu Taieh (21).

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces moved into Yabous Cultural Center on al-Zahra Street in the center of occupied East Jerusalem. They prevented holding a seminar to discuss a research prepared by Prof. Mazen al-Ja’bari. The Israeli Intelligence Service surrounded the center an hour before the scheduled time for the seminar. They also checked the IDs of all people inside the hall, and then forced them to leave. They prevented anyone from entering the hall and hanged the decision, which was signed by the Israeli Police Commander in Jerusalem. The ban was based on the “Anti-Terrorism Law of 2016, under the pretext of the seminar being organized by Hamas Movement.

At approximately 23:00 on Monday, Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to Anas Bastah Shatarah (18) and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 29 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Fisal Shabanah (17), ‘Adnan Mousa al-Hidrah (19) and ‘Oday Marwan al-Hidrah (20).

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces arrested Raiedah Sa’ied while she was at al-Asbat (Lion) Gate. Raiedah was then taken to an investigation center in occupied Jerusalem.

opening of Synagogue in Silwan village

At approximately 17:00 on Thursday, 24 August 2017, Israeli Ministers, Knesset members and rabbis opened a Jewish synagogue in the Baten Al Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and imposed a tight cordon on the village neighborhoods. Zuhair al-Rajabi, head of the Baten al-Hawa Committee, said that the Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, along with Knesset members, rabbis and around 300 Israeli settlers opened a synagogue in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Abu Nab building, which was sezied in 2015. They also entered two Torah books inside the synagogue. Before that, the Israeli settlers organized a demonstration, which started from al-‘Ain neighborhood and passed by al-Bostan neighborhood until arriving at the synagogue location, where they danced and sang. Al- Rajabi said that the Israeli forces deployed at the main entrances to Silwan village. Moreover, in the evening, the Israeli forces increased their presence in the village streets while a number of Israeli snipers topped the roof of many buildings after threatening their owners. Al-Rajabi added that, the Israeli forces imposed a cordon for over 5 consecutive hours on many neighborhoods in Silwan village, especially in al-‘Ain, al-Bostan and Baten al-Hawa areas and on Beir Ayoub Street. The Israeli forces also prevented the village residents from using many roads. Additionally, a helicopter was flying above the village. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers seized a building belonging to Abu Nab family in 2015, which is comprised of 5 apartments. The settlement organization claimed that in the late 19th century, the above-mentioned building was a synagogue for the Yemen Jews and began to demand for the evacuation of the building since 2004. The building is part of the “Ateret Cohnim” scheme to control 5 dunums and 200 square meters from the Baten Al Hawa neighborhood, under the pretext that it used to belong to Jews from Yemen since 1881.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

