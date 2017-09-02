Being a Goy in a Jewish State

Posted on September 2, 2017 by samivesusu

August 31, 2017  /  Gilad Atzmon

Settlers from Kiryat Arba verbally abusing Palestinians in the al-Hariqah neighborhood of Hebron on loudspeaker. When they noticed a B’Tselem volunteer filming them from her window, they directed racist and obscene language at her, including threats of extreme sexual violence. Although the threats were explicit and the swearing constituted severe sexual harassment, Israeli security forces at the scene allowed the settlers to continue undisturbed, as is usually the case.

Advertisements

Filed under: Gilad Atzmon, Jewish Ideology, Jewish Mentality, Jews Only, Racism, Settlements and settlers |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: