Being a Goy in a Jewish State

Posted on by samivesusu

August 31, 2017 / Gilad Atzmon

Settlers from Kiryat Arba verbally abusing Palestinians in the al-Hariqah neighborhood of Hebron on loudspeaker. When they noticed a B’Tselem volunteer filming them from her window, they directed racist and obscene language at her, including threats of extreme sexual violence. Although the threats were explicit and the swearing constituted severe sexual harassment, Israeli security forces at the scene allowed the settlers to continue undisturbed, as is usually the case.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gilad Atzmon, Jewish Ideology, Jewish Mentality, Jews Only, Racism, Settlements and settlers |