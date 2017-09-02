Hezbollah: US-Led Coalition Still Blocking ISIL Convoy Heading to Deir Ezzor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 2, 2017

Hezbollah says that US-led coalition is still blocking and threatening to bomb a convoy of ISIL militants and their families being evacuated into Syria’s Deir Ezzor.

In a statement released by the party’s Media Relations Office, Hezbollah said: “Up to this moment, US-led warplanes are still blocking buses carrying ISIL militants and their families, who left the Syrian government-held territories.”

“The US-led warplanes are besieging the convoy in the heart of the desert, and preventing any aid of the convoy which include sick and wounded people as well as elders,” the statement said, warning that “if this situation continues, the imminent death will be the fate” of these families, including pregnant women.

Hezbollah in this context stressed that it has, along with the Syrian government, fulfilled the pledge of leaving the convoy and not attacking the buses in the government-held territories, noting that there are still six buses which did not left the area held by the Syrian government, and that these buses are under Hezbollah’s and Syrian government’s protection.

On the other hand, the statement said that the real aim of the US-Led coalition from blocking the convoy is not to confront ISIL, arguing that if this pretext was the real reason behind besieging the convoy, the alliance would have not supported more than 1,000 ISIL militants to flee Iraq’s Tal Afar and resort to Kurdish area in the north of Iraq.

“The US goal of blocking the convoy has no relation with confronting ISIL,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah warned of “horrible massacre” if the US-led coalition targets the convoy, calling on the international community to bear its responsibility regarding this issue.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations

In the context of Qalamoun deal, Hezbollah regained the bodies of the two martyrs Rami Al-Assad and Rabei Ollaik from ISIL terrorists as liberating the captive Ahmad Maatouk from the takfiri militants is reported to be imminent.

After Hezbollah and the Syrian army defeated ISIL terrorist group in the outskirts of western Qalamoun, the remaining takfiri militants surrendered and submitted to Hezbollah will of unveiling the fate of Lebanese servicemen and liberating Hezbollah captives.

ISIL defeated terrorists were moved to the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor accordingly.

Source: Al-Manar Website

