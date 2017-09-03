بعد انقلاب السحر الداعشي القاعدي على الساحر لا بد من اعادة بناء الجدران والتصدي للمقاومات العربية العابرة لحدود سايكس بيكو

Posted on September 3, 2017 by martyrashrakat

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Assad, Bin Laden, Brotherhood, Creative Chaos, Erdogan, Fabrications, GCC, IRAQ, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, ISIL, July war, Lebanon's army, March 14 Movement, Media War, MUSLIM ZIONISTS, Nasser Kandil, Proxy War, The 5 Seas Region, Turkey, Zio-controlled media |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: